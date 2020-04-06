Tributes pour in for popular Armagh man Kevin Toal, who has died after contracting Covid-19

A Lord Mayor has led tributes to an Armagh man who has died after contracting Covid-19.

Kevin Toal was a member of Armagh Rugby club and Co Armagh Golf Club.

Describing the late Mr Toal as "an absolute gentleman", Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Lord Mayor Mealla Campbell said the news of his death was "very sad and devastating".

"My thoughts and prayers are with Kevin's family at this time," she said.

A post by City of Armagh Rugby Club said Mr Toal had died in hospital.

A spokesperson for the club said their thoughts were with Mr Toal's grieving family.

The Newry Road man was the husband of Ronnie and father of Sharon, Gary, Fiona, Orlagh as well as a loving grandfather.

A funeral notice said a private funeral will take place, with a requiem mass taking place at a later time.

Dozens of friends of Mr Toal left messages of condolence on Armagh Rugby Club's social media channels.

Coleraine RFC also sent condolences to Mr Toal's family.

Writing on Facebook, Mr Toal's daughter Orlagh said: "On behalf of our family, thank you so much, each of you, for your kind wishes and sharing of memories of our wonderful Kevin.

"At a time when we could feel so isolated, it has made us feel quite the opposite.

"He adored Armagh and it's clear why."

Friend Meabh Banks posted: "Orlagh, we are all so sorry to hear about your lovely father's passing.

"We each have so many lovely memories of Kevin's warmth, kindness and unfailing sense of humour.

"You all are in our prayers."

Mr Toal's funeral mass will be streamed live tonight at 7.30pm from St Malachy's, at www.armaghparish.net.

The death has also been announced of former Belfast Telegraph journalist Elizabeth Proctor who has died aged 89 after contracting Covid-19.

Elizabeth, who was known as Betty McCaw to colleagues and readers at the newspaper during the 1970s and '80s, died of Covid-19 related pneumonia at Antrim Area Hospital on Friday evening.