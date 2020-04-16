Tributes to Ballymena pastor Edwin Cotter who lost coronavirus fight in England

The pastor at Cornerstone Elim Church in Silverdale first took ill at the end of March with a cough and was self-isolating at home (stock photo)

A Co Antrim father-of-two has died after testing positive for coronavirus at Royal Stoke University Hospital.

Edwin Cotter (51) was originally from Ballymena and had been living in North Staffordshire.

He leaves behind wife Lorna and two sons Aaron and Sam.

The pastor at Cornerstone Elim Church in Silverdale first took ill at the end of March with a cough and was self-isolating at home.

After his condition worsened he was admitted to hospital on Friday, April 3, and tested positive for Covid-19. He died on Wednesday, April 8.

Writing on Facebook, Mrs Cotter thanked those who have supported her family since her husband's death.

"We already knew we had someone very special in our lives but to read the words from so many people brings us such comfort at this difficult time," she said.

"There are too many to thank each of you individually, we are so blessed to have you all in our lives. Thank you once again Lorna, Aaron and Sam."

Mr Cotter was also a governor at Silverdale Primary Academy and was responsible for setting up the food bank in the community.

On Sunday there was a round of applause for Mr Cotter outside his church and floral tributes were also left.