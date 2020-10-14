Trust apologises as 105 ops cancelled over Covid pressure

A statement yesterday said the operations were to be held in Belfast City Hospital and Musgrave Park Hospital over the next two weeks.

An intensive care unit at the Nightingale facility in Belfast City Hospital (BCH) Tower Block has also been reopened as more people with Covid-19 are admitted to intensive care wards in both the Mater and Royal Victoria Hospitals.

The Mater Hospital was yesterday caring for 10 patients on ventilators but only has capacity for one more.

The Belfast Trust statement said: "Regrettably, the data tells us that we are likely to have more Covid positive ICU patients in the coming days. We therefore need to be in a position to continue to care for Covid positive ICU patients, and receive the next wave of intensive care patients into BCH."

It was explained that having a 10-bed intensive care ward in BCH requires up to 80 clinical staff, in addition to support services.

"This is a huge draw on our staffing resource who are grappling with pressures in their own areas of work. While we have a plan as to how to free colleagues to work in BCH, regrettably it means we have to postpone elective procedures in some areas this week," the statement said.

The emergency measures will allow for the opportunity to train staff to support the anticipated rise in patients being admitted with Covid-19 to hospital and to the expanded intensive care ward at BCH.

The Mater Hospital, which is the designated Covid-19 hospital for Belfast, will continue to treat patients with the virus who do not require ICU level care.

Medical Director Chris Hagan said: "This decision was extremely difficult and one that we did not want to have to make.

"We have, however, seen a significant rise in admissions related to Covid-19 in recent days and feel it is now necessary to move to this stage in our surge plan to ensure we can continue to deliver safe levels of care."

He added: "To patients who have had procedures cancelled this week I apologise that we are unable to provide the treatment you were expecting and it was not a decision we took lightly. We will do everything in our power to reschedule cancelled surgery over the coming weeks."

Yesterday's development came as it was announced a further seven people in Northern Ireland had died after testing positive for Covid-19 and 863 new cases have been confirmed. This brings the death toll to 598, with the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak to 21,898.

In the last seven days, some 6,286 people have also tested positive for the virus.

Across Northern Ireland, there are currently 150 Covid patients in hospitals with 23 in intensive care and 15 requiring ventilation.

A total of 53 care homes are also dealing with outbreaks of the virus.

It's understood healthcare staff were informed on Monday evening that the Nightingale facility at the BCH Tower Block would be reopened.

The facility was stood down in May as Covid cases dropped, but has been kept on standby ever since in the event of a second wave.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the Department of Health said they had no further comment about the reopening of the Nightingale facility but referred back to a statement from Health Minister Robin Swann on October 6.

He said the additional ICU capacity would only be needed "in the event of an extreme surge" and that the Tower Block would remain a protected site for cancer and other specialist surgery for "as long as possible".

Work on an additional Nightingale facility at the Whiteabbey Hospital site is expected to be completed by December.

The facility is to provide intermediate care with 100 additional 'step down beds'.