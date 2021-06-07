Trust in urgent appeal after 20% of capacity was lost to patients missing Covid tests

A Northern Ireland health trust has issued an urgent appeal to patients to attend Covid surgical swab test appointments three days before their procedures are to take place.

The South Eastern Trust said on Monday those waiting for procedures have failed to take the tests 72 hours before surgery.

Last weekend the Ulster Hospital was running ‘red flag’ suspect cancer endoscopy investigations, but 20% of the entire capacity was lost due to patients not attending for their swab appointment, the trust said.

Due to the current guidance, patients must attend for a swab less than 72 hours prior to their procedure, even if they have been vaccinated, the statement said.

If patients do not attend it is too late to offer another patient an appointment as there is insufficient time to organise a swab.

David Robinson, director of hospital services at the South Eastern Trust, said: “I would wish to reassure patients that our elective surgical/diagnostic units are ‘Covid free’.

"It is important that every patient attends for a swab to ensure that their procedure can go ahead. This is crucial as every appointment counts in our objective to review our waiting lists.”