Twelfth 2020: Hundreds ignored social distancing, but Orange Order insists 'vast majority' complied

Northern Ireland enjoyed a largely peaceful, socially distanced Twelfth - despite crowds in some parts of Belfast ignoring the pandemic rules, the Orange Order has said.

Yesterday images showed hundreds of band spectators crowding streets outside bars and ignoring coronavirus regulations in Sandy Row and the Shankill Road.

There were similar crowds in Egmont Gardens, off the Donegall Road, watching another parade.

King Billy leads the Shankill Protestant Boys Flute Band as they parade around the streets in the Shankill area of Belfast today. Credit: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker

Ahead of the Twelfth First Minister Arlene Foster was among senior unionists urging people to celebrate at home and let the bands bring the music to them.

Almost 250 band parades had been scheduled after the Orange Order called of its Twelfth celebrations due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly said social distancing rules were broken at a number of parades.

"Clearly that was a nonsense to say that (social distancing) was going to happen," he said.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said: "Different groups gathered at a number of locations across Northern Ireland and the vast majority of people complied with spirit of the health protection regulations.

"There were, however, a small number of incidents where the regulations were not properly followed.

"Police continued to engage, explain and encourage people to comply with the health protection regulations."

Twelfth of July celebrations in Portadown today as 6 local bands paraded through streets and estates in a socially distanced manner. Credit: Pacemaker

Grand secretary of the Grand Lodge of Ireland Mervyn Gibson urged people not to lose sight of the fact that most Protestants had enjoyed the Twelfth from their own homes.

"The Orange Institution normally brings hundreds of thousands of people onto the streets," he said.

"I'm not excusing it (Shankill and Sandy Row), but in the perspective of things, I think the day has been a success with the vast, vast majority of people staying at home and enjoying the Twelfth day."

Current social distancing guidelines allow for up to 30 people to gather outdoors, but scenes from the Shankill and Sandy Row showed crowds of well over a hundred dancing in the street to the music from stationary bands.

Mr Gibson said that would be a matter for the authorities to deal with.

"If people are gathering in more than 30 then that really needs to be dealt with and investigated accordingly," he said.

"Whether this is a bar breaking regulations, or the crowd themselves, I have no issue in saying that should be addressed.

"Where I live in east Belfast, everything was done very respectfully, people coming out of their doors to watch. That has been my experience. But I would say to people, please disperse if you find yourself in a crowd of more than 30.

"There is an individual responsibility to ensure regulations are obeyed.

"Nobody has been trying to ruin the Twelfth, quite the opposite.

"People have had a great Twelfth day but we don't want to spread coronavirus and crowds spread coronavirus.

"You're not doing yourselves any good or your community any good."

Neighbourhood parades took place against the backdrop of a third night of violence in north Belfast. Deputy Lord Mayor Paul McCusker said the building of a bonfire at a peace line had heightened tensions leading to disorder in the New Lodge/North Queen Street area.

There were reports that a father and teenage son were set upon at a nearby shopping centre by young people running from the New Lodge area. Police said the man sustained a head wound requiring hospital treatment.

SDLP man Mr McCusker said it was "not reflective of the good people of those that live in the New Lodge".

He called for parents' support to bring the disturbances to an end, saying children as young as 12 were involved.

Members of the East Bank Protestant Boys Flute Band make their way through Irish Street in Londonderry on Monday as they marked the Twelfth of July. Picture Martin McKeown. 13.07.20

