Twelfth 2020 'successful' but concern over crowding

Low-key celebrations across Northern Ireland... mostly

The Orange Order had cancelled its traditional parades and demonstrations due to the coronavirus crisis - the second time in just over a century that a pandemic has kept Orangemen off the streets on the Twelfth.

While the vast majority followed the advice from the Order and senior unionists including First Minister Arlene Foster to mark the occasion at home, crowds still gathered in some parts of Belfast.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said he was pleased that the day "passed without major incident".

'King Billy' on parade on the Shankill Road

"I would like to thank and acknowledge the hard work of the organisers of many of today's events and those within local communities who contributed to this largely successful day," he said.

"I would ask everyone, particularly those with influence, to continue to work with us to ensure that the rest of this holiday period can be enjoyed in peace and safety."

A recent decision by Stormont ministers to increase to 30 the number allowed to attend outdoor gatherings had enabled bands to organise smaller and neighbourhood-focused parades. In total, almost 250 bands staged local processions.

Orange grand master Edward Stevenson said the 'Twelfth at Home' celebration on the 330th anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne "will be one we will never forget".

"We may not have had our traditional parades due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, but this will be regarded as a great day for the Orange Institution. Coronavirus didn't ruin our Twelfth, we adapted and celebrated it locally and at home," he said.

"Covid-19 forced us to reimagine the Twelfth of July for 2020 and the creativity shown by our members, their families and friends has been outstanding. I think there will be lessons learned as to how we could possibly add to and enhance next year's Twelfth when, God willing, we return to our traditional parades and events."

On Monday morning the Orange Order held a religious service and wreath-laying ceremony at the cenotaph in the grounds of Belfast City Hall.

It was the second time a virus had led to the Twelfth being largely abandoned, after the Spanish Flu epidemic of 1918 wrought havoc globally.

Despite the coronavirus restrictions, many communities came up with novel ways to mark the day.

Staff and residents of Hawthorn House Care Home in east Belfast were treated to a selection of tunes by Ballyhackamore band The Star of the North.

They brought their carriage and horses along too, before Paul McMichael presented a bouquet of flowers to care home staff member Fiona Martin on behalf of band members. At Beechfield Court in east Belfast residents erected an Orange arch made of balloons as several bands visited during the day.

John Williamson from the local community group said: "We thought we would approach the Twelfth in a different manner because of what's going on with the virus so we decided to have a socially distanced street party to bring the kids into it, decorate our court and put an Orange arch up."

Another initiative in the east of the city saw members of the Walkway Community Association pack commemorative tea bags in lunch packs for distribution to the elderly and vulnerable.

One of the organisers, Rachael Davison, said it was important to reach out to the older generation and help them enjoy their day.

"When we got news that the Twelfth had to be cancelled and the Orange Order was encouraging people to stay at home, we thought how can we encourage our community to support that and to stay at home but to enjoy the celebration," she said.

"So we came up with the idea to put together a tea box with tea bags and say to people: 'Have a lovely cup of tea and lunch on us and stay in'. We're aware of coronavirus and we're aware of the dangers of being out, so it's stay in and enjoy the Twelfth and celebrate it at home."

Pensioner Ruth Girvan from Moorgate Street was a recipient of one of the boxes.

"It's very, very different this year but we like to keep the culture going and we like to celebrate," she said.

"So we're just having a good time with all the neighbours.

"It's a great community spirit in our street, we've been decorating it for 30 years. We always have a good time."

Meanwhile, around 60 Orangemen in Clogher Valley took to their tractors to parade around local Orange halls.

As part of Hillsborough's celebrations Lambeg drummers played at the castle, war memorial and Orange hall.

In Portadown six bands paraded through streets and estates in a socially distanced manner.

And in Londonderry members of the East Bank Protestant Boys Flute Band made their way through Irish Street as they marked the Twelfth of July.

