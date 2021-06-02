Twelfth 2021: What is happening and where parades will be this summer?

The PSNI will have diversions in place for Friday's Tour of the North parade. (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Orange Order has confirmed parades on July 12 are to return this year, with hundreds set to return to the streets this summer.

The traditional parades were cancelled last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, however the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland confirmed a return to parading this year after discussions with the Health Minister and officials.

While the event is to return this year, the Orange Order confirmed there will be no traditional County or combined District Twelfth parades, which means events will be primarily localised in each area, rather than the traditional large-scale marches.

As is normal practice, any parade must be given the green light from the Northern Ireland Parades Commission.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 38 applications for parades due to take place on July 12, with events right across Northern Ireland.

The first parade of 2021’s Twelfth will take place in the Co Down fishing town of Kilkeel at 7am, with 60 people expected for the parade.

Parades deemed ‘sensitive’ in Lurgan and Portadown are due to take place on the day, with 10 penciled in for Portadown and one in Lurgan.

It is expected there will be a significant crowd at these parades, with the commission listing participants from 25 people, to 700, set to take part in some of the parades listed.

One parade is expected to take place in north Belfast, with 70 expected for the march in Kilcoole Gardens.

One of the largest parades of the day will be in Cookstown, with 500 expected at the 11.30am parade and 12 bands involved in the march.

Speaking about this year’s Twelfth celebrations, Orange Order grand master Edward Stevenson said localised parades will be held in accordance with health regulations.

"As an institution we have had to make great sacrifice over the past 12 months and more, but we are now in a better place and our parades can take place, albeit in a slightly different format to a normal year," he said.

"This year we will have smaller local parades, so it will be a Twelfth near home for most members. This is a positive step towards a return to our normal full parades - hopefully in 2022.

"The regulations at this time do not permit the huge numbers many of our normal demonstrations would attract. We have to be realistic about that.

“The Orange family has played an important part in our community’s fight against Covid-19. Unlike others in our society, we have sought to show responsible civic leadership and it important that we continue to do so to protect the health of not just our own members but the entire community.

“While the events may be smaller than usual, it will be good to get back on the road with our fellow Brethren, our bands and with the support of the entire Orange Family.”

The full list of scheduled parades due to take place on July 12 can be found on the Parades Commission website.