Two children test positive for Covid-19 in Woodlands Juvenile Justice Centre

Justice Minister says she is aware of 'two new cases' in Co Down facility

Two children have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland’s only youth prison.

The prisoners, who are being held in Woodlands Juvenile Justice Centre in Bangor, Co Down, had also tested positive before being admitted to the facility.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said she was “aware of the two new cases in Woodlands” and explained that the children had been placed in the facility’s isolation unit upon their arrival.

“In line with protocols, the young people have been tested again and, as both received positive results, they will remain in the isolation unit where they will be cared for in line with Public Health guidance,” added the Alliance Party leader.

Woodlands, which is based at Rathgael Road on the outskirts of Bangor, comprises six units each with eight en suite bathrooms.

It has a capacity for 48 boys and girls between the ages of 10 and 17, who are given private bedrooms and are allocated a dedicated key worker.

A normal day is spent taking part in educational classes and life-skills programmes.

Commenting on the positive cases in the facility, Ivor Dunne, chair of the NI Prison Officers’ Association, said he hopes the track and trace system will help protect Woodlands’ staff.

“Hopefully the track and trace within the prison service family will help anyone that has been in contact with those who tested positive,” he stated. “Public Health Agency guidance must be observed, such as isolation.”

The Justice Minister confirmed in March 2020, that twice as many children from Catholic than Protestant backgrounds have been held at Woodlands.

Responding to a question from Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan, Ms Long explained that in the previous five years 63% of children at Woodlands are from a Catholic background.

She added that the over-population of Catholic children at the facility is not directly within the control of the Youth Justice Agency.

“Woodlands is the recipient of children sent by police and courts, they must accept and work with every child referred, and have no right to exclude, nor options to assess suitability, before accepting a child from court,” she said.

“As corporate parents, Woodlands staff deliver all necessary supports and services to children in their care, including providing for their spiritual and religious needs.”