Two wards closed at Ulster Hospital due to Covid outbreaks

Hospital also warns Emergency Department under ‘extreme pressure’

Two wards have been closed at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald due to outbreaks of Covid-19.

The South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust confirmed the closures and said over the past month 96 patients have tested positive for the virus on admission to the hospital.

They added that 16 other patients have tested positive during their stay at the hospital.

It is believed one of the wards closed provides care specifically for elderly patients.

It’s understood the outbreaks have impacted both patients and staff at the hospital.

A spokesperson for the South Eastern Trust said: “It is the Trust’s policy to test patients for Covid-19 on admission to hospital and on day 5-7 during their stay or if they develop Covid symptoms.

“Covid positive patients are admitted to side rooms/bays which are designated for Covid patients. There are a number of designated wards for Covid positive patients.

“On occasion, non-Covid patients are admitted to these wards due to their clinical condition and requirement for specialist treatment (such as Respiratory), however, they are segregated.”

They added: “All patients are risk assessed on admission and prior to placement and are kept under review during their stay. This includes regular testing, as per the PHA guidance.

“Infection prevention and control measures are in place in every ward.”

Separately, the Trust warned on Friday the Ulster Hospital is currently experiencing “extreme pressure”.

They urged members of the public to avoid attending the Emergency Department (ED) if they could possibly do so.

In a post on social media, the hospital described over 150 patients waiting in the ED and 50 patients on trolleys.

“If your condition is not life threatening you will have to wait a very long time,” they added.

The hospital directed patients to other health services available, including pharmacies and the out of hours GP service.

Last week, Health Minister Robin Swann warned about a “nightmare scenario” of hospital EDs having to close as a result of pressures due to the pandemic and the move into winter.

Mr Swann said the region’s health service is already “under pressure as never before”.