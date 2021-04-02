Two women arrested in Dublin after refusing to go to quarantine hotel when returning from Dubai cosmetic surgery trip

Two women are due to appear in court tomorrow morning after they were arrested at Dublin Airport(Niall Carson/PA)

Two women are due to appear in court tomorrow morning after they were arrested at Dublin Airport on Friday when they refused to go to a quarantine hotel.

The women -aged in their 30s and understood to be Dubliners - had disembarked from a flight from Dubai where it is understood they had travelled for cosmetic surgery.

“Defence Forces personnel at the airport had informed these ladies that they were legally obliged to go to a quarantine hotel but they simply refused and the gardai were called,” a senior source said.

“The women stuck to their convictions when gardai arrived and they ended up getting arrested.

“They are due to be brought before court in the morning and what is very possible is that they may have to go to the quarantine hotel after that appearance as well as possibly getting a significant fine,” the source added.

Gardai confirmed details of the arrests in a statement.

An Garda Siochana were called to an incident in Dublin Airport this afternoon 02/04/2021, by the State Liaison officer,” a garda spokesman told Independent.ie.

“Gardaí implemented the 4Es approach – engaging, explaining, and encouraging with enforcement a last resort.

“After failing to comply with Gardaí two women, aged in their 30s, were arrested for breaches of the Health Act and taken to Ballymun Garda Station.

“Both women have since been charged. They are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Court 2, tomorrow at 10.30am,” the spokesman added.

Travellers currently arriving from 33 countries deemed high risk by the Government must quarantine for 12 nights at a designated hotel.

The Government is adding 26 states to its mandatory hotel quarantine list but no further European Union countries are included.

From 4am next Tuesday, 6 April, people arriving in Ireland from these countries and territories must pre-book accommodation for 12 nights mandatory hotel quarantine on arrival and pay for the stay.

The announcement brings to 59 the number of countries and territories deemed high risk by the Government.