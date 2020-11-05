U-turn sees NI healthcare staff given free parking

Healthcare staff at the Ulster and Lagan Valley hospitals can park free of charge any time after a U-turn by the South Eastern Trust on restrictions it had imposed.

Stormont Minister Robin Swann had previously instructed all trusts to reinstate free car parking for all health and social care staff with immediate effect.

However, the South Eastern Trust told its staff that free parking would only be available between the hours of 6pm and 7am and at weekends, and would also be limited to certain areas.

But bowing to direct instructions from the Department of Health yesterday, the trust has now removed its restrictions.

The trust said these restrictions were to facilitate parking for the general public coming into the hospitals.

James Large from the trade union Unison, which represents many of the staff at both hospitals, said the U-turn by the South Eastern Trust will boost staff morale.

He said: "Unison has long held the view that car parking should be free for all HSC staff.

"We welcome the move from the South Eastern Trust to follow what Minister Swann's statement outlined in making free car parking accessible to all staff until March 31, 2021.

"Given the pressurised environment in which our members are working at this time this move will be a boost for morale.

"We are well aware of the difficulties on both the Lagan Valley and Ulster hospital sites and welcome the fact the trust has listened to representations from Unison and enhanced the free park and ride services at both sites with shuttles running all day now also. We would encourage our members to also avail of these."

When he granted free car parking for HSC staff last Thursday, Mr Swann had said: "As our valued staff enter into a most challenging and pressurised time, I hope that this provides some welcome news."

"The move follows the budgetary announcement of additional funding allocated to the Department of Health for free staff car parking until the end of March 2021."

This is the second period of free parking in response to Covid-19.

Free parking was put in place for HSC staff in the period April 1 to June 30, 2020.