UK Government treating Northern Ireland with 'complete contempt' over furlough scheme uncertainty: Labour

The UK is treating Northern Ireland with "complete contempt" amid confusion over whether the furlough scheme will be extended beyond December, shadow Northern Ireland secretary Louise Haigh has claimed.

The scheme, which sees the Government fund up to 80% of wages where people are unable to work, has been extended by Chancellor Rishi Sunak for one month across the UK after a new lockdown was ordered for England.

During Northern Ireland questions in the House of Commons, Ms Haigh said the "confusion" over the coronavirus furlough provisions "reflects the complete contempt" with which the Government treats the devolved administrations.

Ms Haigh asked Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis to confirm what the future of the furlough scheme was in Northern Ireland.

She added: "Northern Ireland has had higher Covid rates than any other part of the UK in this second wave, yet their calls for furlough to be extended to cover lockdown have been ignored for almost three weeks until the Government have finally caught up with the rest of the country.

"Now despite repeated questioning it is still totally unclear whether furlough will be extended for Northern Ireland and the other devolved administrations.

"So can the Secretary of State tell us: will Northern Ireland receive the full backing of the 80% furlough scheme, should they extend or reintroduce restrictions?"

Mr Lewis responded: "Obviously the furlough scheme that's been in place, the 80% runs and has run until the end of October. The Government has announced that extension so it continues for those businesses that need it through to December 2.

"The Treasury has said, and been very clear about this, both the Prime Minister and the Chancellor, we will keep these things under review because we want to make sure that we get the support there for people that need it. I think our track record has shown that we have done that.

"We continue to do that and we'll continue to make sure that support is there for people across Northern Ireland and the businesses that need it."

Ms Haigh replied: "It's just not good enough", adding: "The Prime Minister confirmed on Monday that furlough would be in place for the devolved administrations should they need it.

"This confusion reflects the complete contempt this Government treats the devolved administrations with."

However, Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick told Sky News on Tuesday that any extension beyond December was "a decision the Chancellor will have to make at the time".

SDLP leader and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said on Tuesday that NI businesses "deserve better".

"In the House of Commons, Boris Johnson gave a guarantee that the furlough scheme would be extended at the full 80% if any of the devolved administrations implemented further lockdown restrictions needed to control the spread of Covid-19. It was an unequivocal statement when questioned by MPs," Mr Eastwood said.

"It is incredible, therefore, that another government minister has said that extending the scheme in this way would be a decision for Rishi Sunak. Just who is in charge of the chaotic response to this crisis?."