Ulster Unionist Party join calls for PSNI chief constable to resign

All Assembly unionist parties now want Simon Byrne to go.

The Ulster Unionist Party has called for the PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne to resign on Thursday evening.

Mr Bryne had previously faced calls to resign from the First Minister Arlene Foster, after she declared his position "untenable", following the PPS decision that there would be no prosecutions in relation to the funeral of Bobby Storey.

Mrs Foster and her party were joined by the TUV, who described the PPS decision as "perverse" and also called on the chief constable Simon Byrne to resign.

The Ulster Unionist Party had said that they wished to hear what Mr Bryne said during the Policing Board meeting that took place on Thursday.

However in a statement following that meeting, the UUP Leader Steve Aiken said it was "now time" for Mr Bryne to resign.

Adding that there was "anger" that had been felt across the last number of days due to "Sinn Fein's actions", Mr Aiken said the UUP was a "stalwart supporter" of the rank-and-file members of the PSNI but that the "leadership" had failed.

"They are regularly placed in invidious situations and have to hold the line in a wide variety of situations, including the very real threat of terrorism, and having to deal with public safety issues during this COVID-19 pandemic," he said in a statement.

“However, as the events of the recent weeks have shown, the PSNI is not a normal policing role. It is not a police force similar to county constabularies in England, it is one of the most challenging policing roles anywhere and in consequence needs an outstanding level of leadership that can have the support of all communities across Northern Ireland.

"It is very clear to us that the senior leadership of the PSNI has failed, and no longer has the support of much of our community. It is with regret that it has come to this, but it is clear that without the support of much of the community he seeks to serve, it is time for the Chief Constable to resign. He no longer has our support."

Earlier on Thursday during what was a fraught Policing Board meeting, the chief constable faced calls from DUP MLAs to quit.

DUP MLA Mervyn Storey

DUP North Antrim MLA Mervyn Storey accused the police of "facilitating the most public display by republicans to glorify an IRA man".

"The Chief Constable should apologise to those many hundreds of families who buried their loved in keeping with the spirit and letter of the law and were not afforded the privilege of police acquiescence or police assistance. I am saddened and angered that he has refused to do so," he added.

Accusing the police force of operating a "two-tier policing system", DUP MLA Joanne Bunting added: "Serious questions about the extent of the PSNI’s engagement with the organisers remain unanswered.

"Did senior officers know that the return of the remains and the hours of the wake were being widely publicised on social media to encourage people to come? If so was this ignored? Were they certain that the stewards and security company taking part in the procession were not part of or linked to a proscribed organization?

"It is crucial that we establish all of the facts so something like this can never happen again."

Recognising people were angry during the Policing Board meeting on Thursday, Mr Byrne reiterated his desire to remain in the post.

"I recognise that the events surrounding the policing of this funeral have caused outrage and have damaged confidence in policing," he told the board.

"I'm listening. But I'm confident that my officers have acted with good intent and integrity managing what was always going to be a sensitive policing operation."

Mr Byrne said recent days have seen the "most extreme manifestation of the difficulties that policing has faced in trying to balance the dilemmas that fall out of the Covid regulations".

"It's a huge regret about the public reaction to the PPS decision, we were surprised," he said.

Asked about claims of Loyalist anger at police, Mr Byrne said they are determined to build trust and relationships.

"I can't pretend the impact that this decision has had on community relations, in the Loyalist community predominantly, and we need to take the time now to make sense of that, to allow HMIC to get to the heart of just what happened, that might help begin the process of building a bridge," he said.