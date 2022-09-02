‘Uncertain trend’ of Covid-19 infections in Northern Ireland as positive cases rise

The Office for National Statistics has said there is an “uncertain trend” in Covid-19 infections in Northern Ireland after around one in 50 people tested positive last month.

It's despite falling levels in the rest of the UK, with England dropping below one million for the first time since the start of June.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the uncertain trend here comes after 35,800 people were likely to have tested positive for Covid-19 in the week to August 23, the equivalent of around one in 50.

This is up from 26,400, or one in 70, in the week to August 16.

Kara Steel, ONS senior statistician for the Covid-19 infection survey, said: "Today's data shows infection levels continue to decrease across most of the UK, with the number of people with Covid-19 in England now estimated to be under one million for the first time since early June.

"Though there is an uncertain trend in Northern Ireland, it is too early to say if this marks the end of the recent decrease.

"We will monitor the data closely to understand the impact of schools returning across the UK."

The latest estimate for people testing positive in England is 893,300, or one in 60, down from 1.2 million, or one in 45.

This is the first time the figure for England has dropped below one million since the week ending June 2.

In Wales, infections stood at 47,300 in the latest week, or one in 65 people, compared with 65,500, or one in 45, in the previous survey.

For Scotland the latest estimate is 96,000, the equivalent of one in 55 people, down from 135,000 or one in 40.

A total of 1.1 million people in private households in the UK as a whole are estimated to have had coronavirus in the week to August 23. Hospital cases also remain on a downwards trend, though health experts have warned the virus is likely to become more prevalent in the autumn and winter.

This is a drop of 25% from 1.4 million the previous week.

Infections hit 3.8 million in early July during the spread of the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the virus, but have fallen in recent weeks.

The ONS infection survey is the most reliable measure of the prevalence of Covid-19 and is based on a sample of swab tests from households across the UK.

The BA.4/BA.5 wave has not been as steep as the Omicron BA.2 wave earlier in 2022, which saw weekly infections peak at 4.9 million in late March.

Hospital numbers during the latest wave also peaked at a lower level than earlier in the year.

The number of patients in the UK testing positive for the virus reached 17,310 on July 15, compared with a peak of 20,559 on April 6 during the BA.2 wave.

The latest available data for UK patients shows the number with coronavirus stood at 7,665 on August 25, down 16% week-on-week.

Dr Jamie Lopez Bernal, consultant epidemiologist for immunisation and countermeasures at the UK Health Security Agency, said: "The latest Covid-19 indicators provide more positive news, with continued low levels of case rates and hospitalisations and a sustained downward trend.

"The autumn booster will provide the best protection against Covid-19 this winter and we urge all those eligible - people aged 50 and over and those with underlying health conditions - to come forward when called for their jab.

"The latest evidence shows effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines against hospitalisation with the BA.4 and BA.5 variant is similar to the protection given for BA.2, and getting a booster dose six or more months after your first two jabs increases protection against hospitalisation by around 60%."