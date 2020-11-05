United effort: Junior ministers Kearney and Lyons urge everyone to follow rules

The Executive cannot legislate its way out of the Covid-19 pandemic, junior ministers Declan Kearney and Gordon Lyons have said.

Instead, there needs to be a wider societal effort so that everyone follows the public health advice to keep themselves and others as safe as possible.

The ministers reiterated the Executive's commitment to work in partnership with civic and business leaders in the months ahead.

The pair saw the efforts being made by the local retail sector to keep their staff and customers safe when they visited a Lidl supermarket in Belfast yesterday.

Mr Kearney said the measures had helped, but warned: "We're not out of the woods yet."

Mr Lyons said the Executive wanted mitigations in place.

He said this would allow hospitality to open "more safely than before".