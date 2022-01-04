Up to ‘one in ten’ in NI could have had Covid during past week

People have been urged to take up the offer of a Covid-19 booster as Northern Ireland’s chief scientific advisor said as many as one in ten people could have had the virus in some places in the past week.

Professor Ian Young told the PA news agency official figures showed as one in 20 people had tested positive for Covid-19 in some parts of Northern Ireland over the festive period.

However, he said limits on PCR tests mean the true figures are likely much higher.

The Stormont Executive are expected to meet on Thursday to discuss the latest situation.

However, it is not thought any further restrictions will be added, with Prof Young claiming any interventions at this stage in the Omicron wave would be less likely to be effective.

It comes as Northern Ireland’s Health Minister Robin Swann said the latest figures of the vaccines show those over 50 who have not yet received a jab are almost 30 times as likely to be admitted to hospital with the virus, compared to a fully vaccinated and booster dosed individual.

Prof Young told the PA news agency that the virus is transmitting at "extraordinarily high levels in the community" - higher than at any previous stage of the epidemic.

"Omicron is very, very transmissible compared with other forms of the virus so what we're seeing is a very rapid rise to a peak and then hopefully an equally rapid fall after that," he said.

"There are parts of Northern Ireland where close to one person in 20 had a positive PCR test in the last week, and whenever you factor in the fact that not everybody gets tested then it is very likely that there were parts in Northern Ireland where at least one person in 10 had the virus last week.

"I don't think we're quite at the peak in terms of case numbers yet but because we only have 20,000 tests a day available to us, roughly, in terms of PCR, it's going to be the case that increasingly the actual case numbers we measure aren't everybody who has the virus in the community.

"I don't think we'll see numbers rise a lot more than they are at the moment but the virus will continue to increase probably for one to two weeks."

Professor Ian Young said he expects to see the peak of case numbers in the Omicron surge coming in early to mid January.

In terms of hospital admissions and occupancy he said he expects to see a peak in mid-late January.

Meanwhile he said the Delta variant is still circulating in the community but numbers have been falling steadily.

"It is outcompeted effectively by Omicron and as a result Delta is fading away, probably more rapidly than would have been the case if we hadn't had the Omicron form of the virus," he said.

“It looks as though it is more likely to be towards the 50%-80% end of severity rather than 20%-50% ... so that's good news and that should help to protect our hospitals against very large numbers although admissions are rising, hospital occupancy is rising ... and this is still going to be a very significant wave in terms of hospital pressures, particularly when combined with the number of staff who may be absent as a result of being infected."

Mr Swann said the risk of getting infected with the virus is “considerably higher than at any previous time in the pandemic,” as he pushed for people to get a vaccine and booster dose.

“Faced with this very real threat, getting your booster dose right now is the single most important step you can take,” said Mr Swann.

“This will give you vital protection, particularly from getting seriously ill from the virus. Think about it as loading the odds in your favour.

“Don’t delay and end up lying in a hospital bed regretting the fact you just didn’t get round to it."