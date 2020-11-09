US President-elect Joe Biden pushes ahead with plans to battle Covid pandemic

President-elect sets out stall and vows to heal nation while defiant Trump hits the golf course

He did it: Friends and Irish relatives of Joe Biden gather at a special event in Carlingford to celebrate his victory

Joe Biden was pressing ahead with plans to take on the Covid pandemic last night, even as a fuming Donald Trump refused to concede defeat in the US presidential election.

His transition team was also preparing for the passing of power in the White House from a Republican to a Democrat.

Mr Biden marked his first full day as president-elect by attending church, having pledged to unify the US during his forthcoming term in the White House.

Mr Biden, only the second Catholic to be elected to the Oval Office, attended Mass yesterday in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. After the service, he headed in the direction of the cemetery where his son Beau is laid, along with first wife Neilia and their daughter Naomi, who died together in a car crash almost 50 years ago.

It is unclear for now whether President Trump and his administration will help with the transition. He has yet to acknowledge Mr Biden's victory and has pledged to mount legal challenges in several closely contested states that decided the race.

Mr Biden used his first national address as president-elect to vow to heal a deeply divided nation, declaring it was time to "let this grim era of demonisation in America begin to end".

He also reached out to the millions of people who voted against him, saying: "Let's give each other a chance."

"For all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment," Mr Biden said during a drive-in event in Wilmington.

"It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again."

He said he would announce a task force of scientists and experts today to develop a "blueprint" to begin beating back the virus by the time he assumes the presidency. He said it would be "built on bedrock science" and "constructed out of compassion, empathy and concern".

George W Bush, the sole living Republican former president, wished Mr Biden well.

"Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country," Mr Bush said.

First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill expressed their hope that Northern Ireland's links with the US will be further strengthened under his presidency. Mrs Foster, whose party includes many Trump supporters, said it had "been a hard fought election which we have watched with interest".

"We very much look forward to developing that relationship under the new administration and hope we get the opportunity to meet with the incoming President in the not-too-distant future," she said.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill noted Mr Biden's "strong connections with this island, and we greatly welcome his concern for the interests of our people and the protection of our peace process and the Good Friday Agreement".

"We believe our links with the US will be hugely significant as we set about rebuilding our economy and rejuvenating our society," she said.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson was still waiting on a call from Mr Biden last night, as reports suggested the ex-senator would not treat a trade deal with the UK as a priority.

President Trump spent yesterday morning on the same golf course where the day before he had learned that broadcasters had started calling the election for his Democrat rival.

Donald Trump

Upon arrival at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, Mr Trump was greeted by a handful of demonstrators, with one critic displaying a placard reading: "Trumpty Dumpty had a great fall."

Mr Trump has continued to protest at the way the election was handled, taking to social media to lambast how state-by-state results are declared by news outlets in the US.

"Since when does the Lamestream Media call who our next president will be? We have all learned a lot in the last two weeks!" he tweeted.