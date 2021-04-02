UUP leader Steve Aiken rebuked on social media over 'car crash' Nolan interview

UUP leader Steve Aiken has been lambasted on social media over a 'car crash' radio interview with BBC presenter Stephen Nolan over the funeral of veteran republican Bobby Storey.

Mr Aiken was speaking after his party called for PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne to resign on Thursday evening following the PPS decision that there would be no prosecutions in relation to the funeral of Mr Storey last June.

Mr Aiken told BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme on Friday morning that the PSNI's leadership had now become the problem.

"In all circumstances when we reach a point within an organisation, particularly something as critical and vital as the PSNI, when at least half of the population have lost confidence in their ability to do their job, that's down to the leadership of one person," he said.

"You just have to listen to people across the community in Northern Ireland, and not just the unionist community, about their concerns about the chief constable. Unfortunately it's time for him to go."

"The chief constable should be reflecting on the fact that he is supposed to be managing policing in Northern Ireland by the principle of consent. He must be reflecting right now if he doesn't have the consent of at least half of Northern Ireland, how could he possibly maintain his position?

"If anybody else was in a leadership position like that, they would have reflected on that and done the right thing."

Mr Aiken also questioned the independence of a police inspectorate review of the PSNI's handling of the funeral.

He likened the probe by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) to "marking the police service's own homework".

But when Mr Aiken later appeared on BBC’s Stephen Nolan Show, he struggled to explain exactly what Mr Byrne had done wrong.

When asked by the presenter if police engagement with organisers ahead of the Storey funeral involved warnings that Covid-19 regulations needed to be observed, Mr Aiken replied: "I don't know".

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne (Liam McBurney/PA)

The interview led to a flurry of calls to the show and comments on social media.

Barry Rylands tweeted: "What a car crash interview. I know it's Good Friday so Steve Aiken decides to crucify himself".

John Brennan added: "Steve Aiken this morning may have given his last ever interview as Leader of the UUP. He got destroyed by Nolan it was very hard to listen to."

Other comments included a post from a user called Gareth saying: "If I was the UUP I’d be greatly concerned that all the goodwill for the party built up by Robin Swann as health minister as now just been torpedoed Steve Aiken."

Another added: "I'm sure Steve Aiken has now lost the confidence of the Unionist people as well as Simon Byrne after that absolute car crash interview on #Nolan ... and I don't say that with any pleasure either...".

Angus Smyth wrote: "Steve Aiken you need to go - you were talking so much nonsense on The Nolan Show".

Mr Byrne has already faced calls to resign from the First Minister Arlene Foster, TUV and PUP.

He has reiterated his desire to remain in the post, insisting that police engagement with the organisers of events that have the potential to attract significant crowds is "common practice".

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Police Federation of NI, Mark Lindsay has said policing in Northern Ireland has never been more "politicised" or "toxic in our society".

Mr Lindsay said he was "not surprised there was no decision to prosecute, whether that is through the actions of policing or the actions of the PPS".

"I am not surprised at the politicisation of policing, I think that is one of the most disappointing things 23 years on from the Good Friday Agreement that policing has never been more politicised, it has never been more toxic in our society," he also told the BBC.

"I think there are a lot of reasons behind that and not all to do entirely with the PSNI or its leadership."