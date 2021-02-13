Vaccination of extremely vulnerable to be completed within month

McBride says jabs ahead of schedule, and expert hails progress across UK

Optimism: Professor Neil Ferguson says UK in better position than he expected

Stormont's top medic has said vaccination of the clinically extremely vulnerable should be completed by next month.

And in another development, the expert whose grim warnings persuaded the UK Government to go into the first lockdown last spring said he was hopeful that the current shutdown could be the last.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride told BBC Radio Ulster: "I am confident that we will have completed over-70s and clinically extremely vulnerable through February and perhaps into early March.

"There is a huge number of clinically extremely vulnerable."

Those at particularly high risk of coronavirus include transplant recipients, people undergoing radiotherapy, and those with severe lung conditions like cystic fibrosis.

Dr McBride said the health service was also making significant progress in inoculating the over-65 age group.

"We are ahead of schedule, it is a tribute to everyone involved," he added.

He was speaking as the Department of Health said nine more local people had died from Covid-19.

Another 407 had tested positive for the virus.

There are currently 488 Covid patients in hospital, including 58 in intensive care.

The vaccination programme moved forward into a new phase yesterday as the Department of Health told people who had received a shielding letter because they are clinically extremely vulnerable to the virus that they can now book an appointment for the jab.

The injections will take place at seven regional vaccination centres.

A total of 401,966 jabs have been administered so far, of which 373,414 were first doses and 28,552 were second doses, according to Patricia Donnelly, who heads the vaccination programme.

She urged people in the priority groups to come forward without delay.

Online and telephone booking for those aged 65-69 were introduced late last month, with a surge of initial appointments made.

The department is advising that some slots are still available for the coming days.

Health Minister Robin Swann said the vaccination appointment announcement would be "very welcome to all those who are clinically extremely vulnerable and have been looking forward to getting vaccinated".

Meanwhile, Professor Neil Ferguson, the Imperial College London academic whose modelling was crucial in shocking Prime Minister Boris Johnson into imposing the first lockdown, said yesterday that the UK was "in a better place than I might have anticipated a month ago".

"The lockdown has really driven down cases quite fast," he told Politico's Westminster Insider podcast.

"They're basically halving about every 17 days at the moment or so.

"And that means in a month's time, the Prime Minister's talked about potentially reopening schools, we might have some bandwidth to do that, at least primary schools.

"And if we continue to see then a continued decline without large outbreaks, then perhaps starting to relax other aspects of society the following month."

Professor Ferguson estimated that around a third of the UK population now has some immunity to Covid-19, partly because so many people have been infected, and partly because of the vaccine rollout.

He acknowledged "a lot of uncertainty" around the estimates.

But he added: "By May time frame I think it's realistic to be in something akin to Tier 2."