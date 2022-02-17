Vaccine jabs for kids aged 5-11 ‘will add extra line of defence’

Rollout will help prevent repeated isolations for families with children, says health body

A leading Northern Ireland doctor has said the rollout of Covid-19 vaccinations for five to 11 year olds will protect not just the children at a time when coronavirus is still rife in schools, but the vulnerable family members they may bring it home to.

Children aged 5-11 who are not in a clinical risk group are now to be offered the opportunity to receive a Covid vaccination following updated Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advice.

JCVI has advised that all children aged between five and 11 will be offered two 10mcg doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with an interval of at least 12 weeks between doses.

The paediatric dose is a third of the strength of an adult dose. The rollout in England is expected to start in April with Health Minister Robin Swann saying details will be released here shortly.

In a statement JCVI said: “This advice on the offer of vaccination to 5-11 year olds who are not in a clinical risk group is considered by JCVI as a one-off pandemic response programme.

“As the Covid-19 pandemic moves further towards endemicity in the UK, JCVI will review whether, in the longer term, an offer of vaccination to this, and other paediatric age groups, continues to be advised.”

British Medical Association NI chairman Dr Tom Black said that during the course of the pandemic it has become “abundantly clear” that one of the best lines of defence against spread and serious illness is vaccination.

“Opening up vaccination to younger groups should help stem the cases within schools where we have seen a rise in case numbers recently,” he said.

The Derry GP said parents can choose and make judgments based on their own risk assessment of their child and family circumstances. A small number are at risk of serious infections and long Covid is becoming more prominent.

“There definitely was a balance to be found here — you could see that JVCI were reluctant to recommend this until they’d seen billions of people vaccinated.

“Also we’ve seen a large number of children who have already been vaccinated in the United States and United Kingdom in the programme to date for the 5-11 year olds and they feel that this is on balance a safe vaccine.

“I think, certainly families who have vulnerable members are very keen to get their children vaccinated because it’s very clear in Northern Ireland that schools have acted as a reservoir for infection.

“In fact Northern Ireland has a much higher rate of infection for Covid in children over the past month. They’re bringing it home, they’re giving it to their family members and in some cases they’re giving it to their grandparents or immuno-compromised relatives.

“And those families will certainly make a judgment that they would want their children vaccinated, partly to protect the children but also, more importantly, to protect vulnerable family members.”

Based on feedback at his own GP practice, Dr Black said some parents were “really annoyed” that it hadn’t been rolled out until now.

“They’ve seen that it was rolled out in other countries and they were very concerned that it hadn’t been rolled out for 5-11 year olds,” he added.

“I think a lot of families have seen children bring Covid home repeatedly and that has compromised their ability to run normal lives in terms of staying in work. A lot of families have had repeated isolations and normal life is difficult when you’ve got a scenario where children are going into schools and bringing back infections.

“A lot of families will welcome this. Some will naturally be concerned that the risks to their children are small, but this is a well recognised vaccine — it has been used on millions of people and we know what the side effect profile is.”

In December JCVI advised that children aged five to 11 in a clinical risk group, or who are a household contact of someone who is immuno-suppressed, should be offered primary course vaccination with two 10mcg doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

JCVI have advised that the intention is to increase the immunity of vaccinated individuals against severe Covid in advance of a potential future wave. If parents do not wish to give their children a vaccine now, an offer of a jab is likely to remain on the table as children get older.