Vaccine proof: Developing certificate system could take eight weeks, says Swann

Robin Swann has said a Covid vaccine certification system would take six to eight weeks to develop once approved.

The Health Minister also criticised the Executive for failing to make progress on the matter.

He was speaking at the launch of the new Laboratory Information Management System at the Ulster Hospital yesterday.

Mr Swann said that while he had disagreed with introducing vaccine passports earlier in the year, “situations change.” “In April, we had 80 to 90 positive cases per day; today we’ve over 1,300,” he added.

“In April, we had roughly 60 people in hospital with Covid; today, we have roughly 350 people in hospital with Covid.

“In April, we didn’t have the Delta variant; now, Delta is our major variant and is more transmissible than the Kent variant, which was dominant at that point [in April].”

He emphasised it was for the wider Executive to decide which sectors should use vaccine certification as an entry requirement.

He also added he “would hope that we don’t have to get into the degree of another lockdown”, and is still encouraging people in to get their Covid-19 vaccines to prevent one.

Yesterday morning, two further deaths of individuals who had tested positive for Covid were reported.

There are 346 Covid-19 patients in hospital, including 29 in intensive care.

Some 1,320 new cases were also reported yesterday.

Overall, figures from the Department of Health in the last month suggest the number of cases is falling.

Three weeks into September, the seven-day case rate saw a decrease of more than 26%.

The minister noted that “vaccines are making the difference” and encouraged staff in care homes to avail of the new vaccine booster roll-out, which is now under way.

“Even if you haven’t had your first vaccine, still take this opportunity,” Mr Swann said

“The programme will still deliver the initial vaccination as well as the booster programme.”

The Health Minister the booster programme would first be extended to the most vulnerable, followed by the over-50s — a category he falls into.

“I’ll be taking the booster when it becomes eligible,” Mr Swann said.

“[More than] 88% of the over-18 population has come forward to get their first Covid vaccine.

“I want to see that level of uptake as well in those who are eligible to come forward [for the booster jab] because it will make a difference.”