Vaccine row hospital is criticised by Simon Coveney

A private hospital in Dublin that used spare jabs to vaccinate teachers from an exclusive school must show accountability if it wants to protect its relationship with the state, Simon Coveney has warned.

Coronavirus vaccine operations at Beacon Hospital have been suspended after it used 20 doses, which were left over after a daily vaccination session, to vaccinate some staff members at St Gerard's private school in Bray.

Amid a continuing public furore about the incident, the Republic's Foreign Affairs Minister made clear that individuals involved in the decision needed to be held to account by the hospital's board.

His comments came as Irish health service executive (HSE) chief executive Paul Reid made clear there was "no rationale" for skipping over higher priority groups to vaccinate teachers. Mr Reid said the actions of the Beacon had inflicted a "body blow" on all those involved in the vaccine rollout programme.

The south Dublin hospital, which was administering vaccines as part of the state programme, has apologised for its decision, claiming it was made under "time pressure". The hospital admitted the move was not in line with the HSE's sequencing guidelines. The Beacon is a beneficiary of state contracts for outsourced medical services.

Yesterday, Mr Coveney stopped short of calling for the resignation of hospital chief executive Michael Cullen.

But, in an interview with RTE Radio One, he warned: "This is such a slap in the face to so many people and that's why people are so angry about this.

"So many families that have loved ones that are vulnerable to this virus patiently waiting for a vaccine seeing this story has generated an awful lot of anger."

He added that "the board of the Beacon Hospital have a responsibility now to ensure that individuals are held to account".

Mr Coveney also said his government will learn lessons from the unauthorised departures of three people from mandatory hotel quarantining.

Three people absconded from the first operating quarantine hotel - the Crown Plaza in Santry near Dublin Airport - in two different incidents on Saturday.

Two have since returned to the hotel. Gardai were continuing to hunt for the third yesterday.