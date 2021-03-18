Vaccines to be administered in Northern Ireland community pharmacies from end of March

Community pharmacies in Northern Ireland will provide vaccinations from the end of March, according to the Department of Health.

The move announced by the Health Minister Robin Swann on Wednesday will see pharmacies on the high street being facilitated in rolling out Covid-19 jabs.

Northern Ireland Minister of Health Robin Swann (Liam McBurney/PA)

It is expected the move will begin from March 30, complimenting the work of GP practices and the new mass vaccination centre at the SSE Arena in Belfast which is also scheduled to open at the end of March.

Robin Swann said he was "delighted" at the development and said it was yet another step in the drive to protect people from coronavirus.

“Community pharmacists are an integral part of the health and social care family. Their contribution to getting as many people vaccinated as possible will be invaluable," said Mr Swann.

Northern Ireland’s Chief Pharmaceutical Officer Cathy Harrison added: “Community pharmacies are the most accessible healthcare service for the public and their involvement in the Covid-19 vaccination programme will build on the success of their role in Northern Ireland’s 2020/21 winter flu vaccination.

“I want to thank all the pharmacy staff involved and representatives of the community pharmacy sector for their support in bringing this plan to fruition.”

Joe Brogan, Head of Pharmacy and Medicines Management at the Health and Social Care Board, said: “The Covid vaccination campaign is one of the ways that we as a society will move forward.

"It is vital that our population has every opportunity to access this service and it’s fantastic to have over 300 further points where people can book an appointment for a vaccine at a time and a place that suits them. I wish to recognise the tremendous response of community pharmacy teams in supporting the response to Covid and our pathway out of the pandemic.”

The Chief Executive of Community Pharmacy NI, Gerard Greene, said: “This is a fantastic and welcome step forward. The accessibility and reach of the community pharmacy network, with pharmacists as skilled vaccinators, means they are well equipped to take part in the vaccine programme and further contribute to the pandemic response.

“Throughout the pandemic, the community pharmacy workforce has gone above and beyond to support patients across Northern Ireland. This latest example shows our pharmacists collaborating to ensure a smooth and safe vaccine programme to protect the public. This should be commended.

“We would also remind the public that community pharmacies remain open with support and guidance for any medical concern. The vaccination programme will not impact on other services and prescriptions will be dispensed in a safe, convenient and timely manner.

"Public health continues to be our top priority and the community pharmacy network remains committed to serving their communities. The Covid-19 vaccine is another example of community pharmacy playing that central role in primary healthcare.”

According to the Department of Health statistics for 17 March, there have been over 700,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered.

This includes 640,801 first doses of the jab and 63,946 second doses.