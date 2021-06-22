Van Morrison launches Covid-19 legal action over NI live music ban

The musician is set to commence judicial review proceedings against Stormont regulations that prohibit live music in indoor licensed and unlicensed venues selling food or drink in Northern Ireland.

Sir Van has engaged Joe Rice of John J. Rice & Co Solicitors to institute the legal proceedings.

Earlier this month, Sir Van sparked controversy when he took to the stage at Belfast's Europa Hotel after a number of planned gigs were cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions.

It had initially been thought the gigs would be allowed to go ahead as test events ahead of the planned resumption of live music next week, but the Executive said they could not proceed.

Ministers decided to delay resuming live music until July 5, citing the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19.

The musician said he has also launched a third ‘Hardship Fund’ for local musicians, with which he provides grants to those he said have been “abandoned by government”.

Sir Van said he’s engaged with a number of government departments and organisations over his opposition to coronavirus restrictions and has tried to be “constructive” while doing so.

“I played at the London Palladium in front of a live audience earlier this month. I can’t play in my hometown to a limited audience,” he said.

"Where is the scientific or medical evidence to support this blanket ban on live music? After over a year, they still haven’t provided the evidence.”

Musician Conal Montgomery, who received support from Mr Morrison through the fund, said those in his industry have been “totally discarded” by the government.

“The one thing that shines a light in any bad situation is live music, it takes you away from your traumas and helps you heal,” said Mr Montgomery.

"Live music is being performed successfully elsewhere in this world in countries encountering the same problems as ourselves and I fail to see why our Assembly continues to prevent us from doing so as well.”

The Department of Health has been contacted for a response.