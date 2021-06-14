Van Morrison targets Robin Swann and Arlene Foster in online video rant

Van Morrison has bizarrely questioned whether Arlene Foster should be arrested and once again taken aim at Northern Ireland's Health Minister Robin Swann in an online video rant.

The Belfast singer-songwriter targeted former First Minister Mrs Foster after she sang at a press conference following a British-Irish Council meeting on Friday.

Sir Van sparked controversy on Thursday evening when he took to the stage at Belfast's Europa Hotel after a number of planned gigs were cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions.

It had initially been thought the gigs would be allowed to go ahead as test events ahead of the planned resumption of live music next week, but the Stormont Executive said they could not proceed.

Taking to the stage Morrison launched into a stunning rant against Mr Swann, labelling him "very dangerous", he was joined on stage by DUP MP Ian Paisley who repeated the message.

Ian Paisley and Van Morrison on stage

Mr Paisley has since telephoned Mr Swann to apologise and labelled the incident a "parody".

Sir Van told the Sunday Life Mr Swann was a “fraud” and he had no regrets over his rant.

Morrison once again repeated the claim in a video posted on his Youtube account on Monday.

In the new video, entitled 'For Clarity' Morrison also questioned why Mrs Foster was allowed to sing at the press conference, while he could not sing at the Europa Hotel.

He claimed he was told he would be arrested if broke the coronavirus regulations by singing.

"Same old story, there's one rule for them and another rule for the rest of us,” Sir Van said.

In the video Morrison said he wanted to explain his comments about Mr Swann, who he incorrectly called "Robert Swann".

He noted that he had recorded a number of anti-coronavirus lockdown songs last year and said they were directed at the UK Government.

"I'm a UK citizen, I live in the UK, work in the UK, pay my taxes in the UK," the singer said, pointing out they were not directed at the Northern Ireland Executive.

The Belfast singer said following the release of the songs Mr Swann "decided he wanted to get mixed up in my business".

Morrison made reference to the health minister's decision to write an opinion piece for the iconic rock magazine Rolling Stone, which was critical of Morrison's anti-lockdown stance.

He said he had contacted Mr Swann "over a year ago" to ask for evidence of why live music was banned during the pandemic but had yet to see any.

The 'Brown Eyed Girl' singer said he would not "lie down and accept" not being able to do his job and perform.

Morrison said he was "sure there will be more" videos from him on the matter.

On Monday UUP leader Doug Beattie called on Mr Paisley to publicly apologise to Mr Swann.

“I have been told that Ian Paisley contacted Robin by telephone on Saturday and said that he was sorry for any hurt caused, but still stood by his claims that the verbal assault made on the Health Minister in the Europa Hotel last Thursday night was ‘parody’," Mr Beattie said.

"Van Morrison's comments to the Sunday Life blow that excuse out of the water. If it was parody, Van Morrison clearly wasn't in on the ‘joke’. Ian Paisley and the DUP leadership cannot spin that away."

The Department of Health said it had no comment to make to make in relation to Morrison's video.

"For the record, Rolling Stone approached Minister Swann for comment," a spokesperson said.