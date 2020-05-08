VE Day commemorative events go online

Belfast will take part in virtual celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

A series of events are planned as part of a weekend of remembrance, celebration and thanksgiving.

Back in 1945, City Hall was lit up to mark the end of the war. And while the technology used will be different, the building will once again be illuminated for this year's anniversary.

Commemorative events had been planned to take place in the city, including an afternoon tea for veterans at City Hall, as well as tea dances. But the celebrations have moved online with people marking the occasion in their own homes.

In Belfast, 100-year-old war veteran Teddy Dixon pre-recorded a short video to mark the anniversary. He gave a reading of the Nation's Toast and introduced a recording of a piper playing 'When the Battle's O'er'. The video will be broadcast on Belfast City Council's Facebook and Twitter channels at 3pm today as people across Belfast and beyond join in the Nation's Toast to the heroes of World War Two: "To those who gave so much, we thank you."

The Lord-Lieutenant of Belfast, Fionnuala Jay-O'Boyle, has also recorded a special VE Day message to be shared on Belfast City Council's Twitter.

Later, people across Belfast are expected to take part in a nationwide sing-a-long of the Vera Lynn classic We'll Meet Again, from their windows and on their doorsteps, following an address by the Queen at 9pm.