Video: First Minister Foster hails 'another step on the road' as Belfast's SSE Arena opens doors for Covid jabs

First Minister Arlene Foster visited Belfast's SSE Arena, which opened as a mass vaccination centre, hailing it "another step on the road" out of the coronavirus pandemic.

The venue opened on Monday with the capacity to administer jabs to 40,000 people each week.

First person vaccinated was Gary Davidson from Lisbane with nurse Sharon McComiskey administering his injection.

Gary Davidson receives the first vaccine as the SSE Arena vaccination centre opens on March 29, 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

First Minister Arlene Foster said the facility will allow "us to really accelerate our plans" and she was confident supply would be able to ensure that happened.

She again reiterated the importance of supporting the Republic's vaccination programme once groups in Northern Ireland's various cohorts had been treated.

She was joined by deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Health Minister Robin Swann.

Mrs Foster said: "The opening of the SSE Arena as a regional vaccination centre is a significant milestone in the rollout of our vaccination programme."

Ms O'Neill said the opening of the centre "illustrates yet again the amazing efforts by all parts of the health and social care family".

"Efforts not only to deliver the vaccination programme but in every aspect of their response to the pandemic, as they have worked tirelessly to care for and protect our people," she said.

"We are all looking forward to brighter days and every jab helps takes us further down the pathway towards a better and safer future."

The SSE Arena vaccination centre opens on March 29, 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Health Minister Robin Swann and First Minister Arlene Foster as the SSE Arena vaccination centre opens on March 29, 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

First Minister Arlene Foster as the SSE Arena vaccination centre opens on March 29, 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The mass vaccination centre at Belfast's SSE Arena. (Picture by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The mass vaccination centre at Belfast's SSE Arena. (Picture by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The mass vaccination centre at Belfast's SSE Arena. (Picture by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Gary Davidson receives the first vaccine as the SSE Arena vaccination centre opens on March 29, 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

First Minister Arlene Foster as the SSE Arena vaccination centre opens on March 29, 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Mr Swann said Northern Ireland had already made "huge inroads" in delivering the vaccine to more than half of the adult population.

"The opening of this centre will enable the programme to expand at an even quicker rate and I hope to announce very soon that I will be opening the programme to additional age cohorts to allow more of those eligible to book their vaccination," he said.

Stormont leaders have said they will consult with medical advisers over plans to reopen society in light of the slower vaccine rollout in the Republic.

Speaking to Good Morning Ulster earlier on Monday, Mrs Foster raised concerns that while 50% of the adult population in NI has been vaccinated, the Republic's percentage was lower.

The vaccination programme in Northern Ireland passed 800,000 doses recently, around 45% of the population.

That compares with around 13.2% who have been vaccinated in the Republic, where the rollout has been slower and the population larger.

First vaccinations take place the Belfast's SSE Arena. Pic Kevin Scott

Latest figures for the Republic show that a total of 760,168 jabs have been administered.

The DUP leader said she would be raising the issue of the different rates on both sides of the border to Prime Minister Boris Johnson again after urging him to send surplus vaccinations to the Republic.

At the weekend the Republic's Foreign Affairs Minister, Simon Coveney said he was not aware of on offer being made on behalf of the UK government.

The first minister said that once the UK is in a position to have its population vaccinated, that "absolutely the right thing to do would be assist our neighbours in the Republic".

"If we have a differential in the vaccines administered between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland that will have an impact on Northern Ireland," she stressed.

Mrs Foster said that while she couldn't, at this stage, put a timeframe on when vaccines could be given from the UK to the Republic, planning for it should start.

"Not least to give hope to those people who are waiting on their vaccines in the Republic of Ireland, because hope has been a very important part of what we've been doing in Northern Ireland," she explained.

She added that Mr Johnson understood the importance of the issue, because "it does have an impact on the efficacy of our vaccination" if people from the Republic are coming into Northern Ireland not vaccinated.

"I think that should be something of concern and it is something I will be keeping a close eye on because we want to make we can open up and move out of restrictions," added the DUP leader.

Mrs Foster said that she anticipated that the UK's vaccine surplus could be given to the Republic once the UK's population had been given their second jabs.

She said with the introduction of the third jab, the Moderna vaccination, along with other potential options could ensure it was not miles off.

Asked if the vaccination gap between NI and the Republic could lead to major complications, the Stormont leader said it was an issue she had been "alert to for a number of months now".

"I have been asking medical advisers as to when it will become an issue and of course we have now over 50% of our adult population have received their first dose of the vaccine. So we will get to a critical point when it will make a difference, and we will then have to take decisions if that gap has not been plugged at that time," she said.

Mrs Foster stressed that she couldn't say what those actions would be as advice would have to be taken on the matter.

The mass vaccination centre at Belfast's SSE Arena. (Picture by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The DUP leader added that she hoped Northern Ireland would not be position where it would have to limit cross-border travel, although she pointed out the Republic had imposed such restrictions on people from NI over the past year.

"I'm very much aware that there people who work and live in different parts of Northern Ireland the Republic of Ireland and that would be a great difficulty for those people," she said.

"So le us get to a situation were we help our neighbours in the Republic with a vaccine."

The SSE Arena was transformed into the facility in just six weeks and will operate seven days a week.

A slowdown in the UK's vaccine supply lines will see the centre processing around 11,000 people a week initially, with the numbers ramping up as more AstraZeneca jabs become available.

It will also administer Pfizer jabs, with Moderna doses expected to be added to the rollout in the coming weeks.

The landmark's change of use has come ahead of schedule in mid-April and the first jabs were expected to be carried out before 9am.

The arena floor, which has the capacity for 60 separate vaccine stations, will welcome people from across Northern Ireland.

Six regional centres will continue to administer vaccines, as will GP surgeries.

From Monday, more than 300 community pharmacies will also become involved in the vaccine rollout.

The SSE Arena is the home of the Belfast Giants ice hockey team, and prior to the pandemic was the region's main venue for indoor concerts.

Its opening as a mass vaccine centre was originally expected to be accompanied by an expansion of the vaccination programme to take in the 40-49 age cohort.

That move has been delayed by a number of weeks due to the recent issues with the delivery of UK-wide orders of AstraZeneca jabs from overseas.

As of Sunday, 850,041 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland - 726,589 of which were first doses and 123,452 were second doses.

The region is on course to offer first jabs to the entire adult population - 1.4 million - by July.

According to the latest figures, a total of 726,589 first doses of a Covid vaccine and 123,452 second doses have been administered in Northern Ireland to date.

SSE Arena vaccination centre traffic and travel

With limited parking available there and social distancing necessary on public transport, a massive logistical operation has swung into action. Public transport options to get to the SSE Arena include:

Free shuttles from the Europa Bus centre every 15 minutes from 7.45am to 8.15pm.

Free shuttles from Northside Park and Ride will be every ten minutes from 7.40am to 8.20pm.

G2 Glider services every 15 minutes from the city centre.

Trains to Titanic Quarter station, which a short walk from the SSE.

Car parks in the city centre can also be used, from where you can either walk or use the free shuttle from the Europa Buscentre.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said the SSE will be one of the busiest vaccination centres in Northern Ireland, so her department, Translink, the PSNI and the South Eastern Trust have put in place a management system to deal with the increased traffic.

"I would also remind people travelling on public transport that face coverings must be worn by all passengers and social distancing practices observed," she added.