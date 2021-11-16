Video: Inside the Elk teen disco linked to 170 Covid cases and 800 more self-isolating

The Public Health Agency (PHA) has said it is managing hundreds of positive and suspected Covid-19 cases related to an event at The Elk nightclub in Toomebridge.

There have been complaints of overcrowding and around the handling of the event in the Co Antrim entertainments venue on November 5.

Parents described the TeenElk event as “bedlam” and claimed 1,700 were in attendance at the a ‘mineral bar only’ event.

Some said their children feared for their safety with one mum saying such was the “crush” her daughter was forced onto her tiptoes.

A similar event scheduled for this Friday has been cancelled.

The Elk said it was currently “assisting Mid Ulster District Council with its enquiries” and added that “on the evening no one presented for treatment to the medical team on site”.

Parents of those who attended claimed the Public Health Agency was dealing with scores of coronavirus cases from the event.

The PHA has now confirmed just over 170 positive cases have been identified among those who attended, and as a result over 800 individuals have been identified as close contacts. They will be required to self-isolate and get a PCR test depending on their vaccination status.

A spokesperson said: “This issue is a reminder of the need for continued vigilance and adherence to the public health guidance and regulations for Covid-19.

"Just because restrictions allow for large scale events and social gatherings, it does not mean that they carry no risk of Covid infection, and we have seen cases amongst younger people rising generally.”

They continued: “We ask that the public remain alert and continue to exercise caution.

"Take a rapid LFD test before attending any event or social gathering, wear a face covering and maintain appropriate distance where required, wash hands regularly, and open windows and doors to ventilate enclosed spaces. If you develop symptoms, self-isolate and arrange a PCR test.

"Vaccine uptake is also an important means of securing protection against Covid-19 infection. The coming weeks will be very busy, with a significant escalation of the booster programme, along with the school-based programme and the ongoing provision of first and second doses.

"We would appeal to everyone to get vaccinated if you are eligible. The significant benefits of vaccination are clear. It helps protect you and those close to you.”

“We must be aware that Covid-19 is still a threat and we need everyone to play their part in helping to stop the virus spreading. Our advice remains the same – stick to guidelines and regulations, get vaccinated, and ensure you and your close contacts follow the rules regarding self-isolation where required.”