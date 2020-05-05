Video: Moyra (82) walking 5k a day in support of Cancer Focus NI

An 82-year-old great-grandmother is aiming to walk 5k a day for three weeks to raise money for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland.

Moyra Fullerton, who lives in Keady but is isolating with her daughter Bernie McKevitt and family in Glenavy due to the coronavirus, is hoping to raise £1,000 for the charity.

Cancer Focus NI has had to suspend many of its support services for cancer patients and their families, and has furloughed most staff due to the pandemic. It has also had to postpone fundraising events.

Bernie said: "Mammy lost daddy, Joe, over four years ago to lung cancer. My sister Moyra (Barnes) was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at the end of October and recently had her last session of chemo and is thankfully now on her way to recovery.

"Mammy wanted to raise some funds to help others going through cancer and to help them beat it."

Moyra out walking

Moyra, who has 10 children, 28 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, is also aiming to improve her own fitness.

Cancer Focus NI's Rosie Forsythe said: "We rely hugely on the public to provide over 90% of our income. Regrettably, we have also had to cancel or postpone our fundraising events and our income has dramatically reduced, so we are truly grateful to Moyra for taking up this amazing challenge.

"We are very impressed by her efforts and we think she's just wonderful."

If you would like to make a donation to Moyra's walk, go to Bernadette McKevitt's JustGiving page.