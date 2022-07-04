Virologist warns Department of Health’s new Covid advice is ‘risky’

A top virologist has expressed concern about “risky” Covid-19 advice issued by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland.

Queen’s University expert Dr Connor Bamford said he’s “uncomfortable” with the self-isolation period being reduced to five days for adults who test positive for the virus.

“It’s a bit risky,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

“We know those people who are still a bit unwell, who are testing positive by lateral flow test [LFT], they are the risky ones who are going to be spreading the virus.

“If you don’t stop them from interacting with people using isolation I think you are going to risk more infections and that’s going to cause people getting sick.”

Dr Bamford said it’s still a fact that those who test positive are more likely to be infectious up until day 10.

“So what this latest guidance will probably result in is more people who are infectious going back into the community and if they are not careful it will lead to more infections,” he added.

The expert conceded that health officials are trying to strike a balance between controlling the spread of infection and minimising disruption to normal life.

However Dr Bamford admitted that he personally would not be prepared to follow the official guidance.

“I wouldn’t recommend this and I would be testing, if tests are available out to day 10, or just being careful out to day 10,” he said.

“I think that’s the reasonable way forward.”

The expert warned that the current spike does not bode well for the coming winter which will likely see new variants emerge leading to even more people getting sick.

“What we are seeing now can only get worse,” Dr Bamford said.

“We need to have a good eye on this.”

Meanwhile Northern Ireland’s chief scientific adviser Prof Ian Young insisted the current wave caused by the emergence of sub-variants of Omicron is not a surprise to anyone.

“I expect they [case numbers] may rise a little bit further for the next week or two, but we think we are close to the peak of this wave.

“The rise in cases is not unexpected.

“We’ve always known that this virus would continue to change.

“We will for the next foreseeable period continue to experience from time-to-time new variants of the virus which are likely to lead to an increase in new infections before the numbers fall again.”

The deputy char of the British Medical Association (BMA) committee in NI, Frances O’Hagan, warned there has been a “steep increase” in people contacting GPs.

“We certainly in surgery are seeing a huge upsurge in patients contacting who are either positive or have symptoms of Covid and then subsequently test positive,” she said.

“We have seen huge numbers in the community and those patients are coming to us requiring appointments.

“But we are starting to see a rise in hospital cases as well – they are starting to go up.

“In the last week there were 10 patients who had Covid on their death certificate.”

Other experts have warned the current wave could last for months as people who have suffered previous variants of the virus don’t appear to be protected from the latest strain.

The latest data suggests one in 25 people here are currently infected – up from one in 75 last month.

Last week the Department of Health announced that lateral flow tests would continue to be made available until the end of July.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health referred to comments already made by Robin Swann.

“Updated advice for positive COVID cases seeks to strike the right balance at this stage of the pandemic between reducing transmission, protecting the vulnerable and mitigating the disruption caused by longer periods of isolation,” the health minister said last week.

“The reducing risk to the general population, high levels of vaccination and the availability of COVID-19 treatments for eligible groups enable us to reduce the self-isolation period and remove the need for a negative test to release from isolation.”