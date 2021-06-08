Walk to be held in memory of tragic Nuala

A Co Armagh priest who led Mass at his younger sister’s funeral after she succumbed to Covid-19 has announced a 5k walk in her memory.

Mother-of-two Nuala McLaughlin died in December at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen, after working for almost 20 years for the Western Trust.

The 43-year-old social worker from Ballygawley had tested positive for Covid-19 the month before.

The family had been able to visit Nuala in hospital on December 12, the 18th birthday of her daughter Orla.

Fr McAnenly, administrator at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Armagh, said at the time: "I never would have believed I would be celebrating the funeral Mass of my sister as a result of this dreadful, dreadful virus,”

Yesterday, he said a charity fundraising walk would be held on Sunday, July 4 in Nuala’s memory.

“During the last few weeks of her life, she was cared for by the committed staff in the intensive care unit in the South West Area Hospital, Enniskillen and her family are now inviting people to take part in this walk in Nuala’s memory, to help raise funds for the intensive care unit and also Child Support Services which was a cause that was close to Nuala’s heart,” he said.

“The Walk will take place in the lovely countryside close to her family home in Glencull, Ballygawley and which overlooks the Clogher Valley.

“It will begin and end on Errigal Road and signs to the start point will be in place on the day on the main Ballygawley to Omagh Road.”

People can now register for the fundraiser which will take place from 5am-9pm.

In the interest of health and safety, those taking part are being encouraged to stay with their partner or family unit when completing the 5k route and it’s suggested that families start and finish together.

“Please join in celebrating the life of Nuala on the first weekend in July,” the priest added.

“For anyone who is unable to book a time slot on the day, we suggest that you consider doing the walk close to your own home.”

To register for the 5k Walk and to donate visit klubfunder.com/Clubs/Search and search for ‘Walk for Nuala’.