Warning over ‘extreme’ pressure at hospitals across Northern Ireland

A health trust in Northern Ireland has reported an emergency department is under “extreme” pressure on Sunday afternoon as they urge the public to avoid the hospital if possible.

The South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust said the emergency department at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald is under significant pressure.

"We need your help. The Ulster Hospital Emergency Department is under EXTREME pressure,” they appealed on social media.

“If your condition isn't urgent, PLEASE consider other options.”

Health bosses said the public should seek other services such as their GP and the out of hours service. Anyone who does require urgent hospital treatment is asked to still attend.

Meanwhile the Southern Trust has also issued a similar appeal as they said Craigavon Hospital is “really busy”, with 100 people in the emergency department and 45 waiting to be admitted on Sunday afternoon.

They said Covid-19 is “significantly” adding to bed pressures in the hospital.

"Craigavon ED (emergency department) is really busy–100 people in ED +45 waiting to be admitted,” they wrote on Twitter.

"Expect EXTREMELY long waiting times. Covid-19 adding significantly to bed pressures & unlikely to improve soon. Staff working very hard to see everyone. You can call (GP) Out of Hours for serious urgent problems.”