Warning to register on electoral roll by next week to avoid missing out on NI high street voucher

People not on the electoral register have a week to sign up – or risk missing out on a Covid windfall.

The public is being encouraged to sign up to the new electoral register by August 10, in order to guarantee access to the upcoming £100 high street voucher.

Those on the current register don’t need to – although they will still need to enroll in order to vote next year.

The voucher scheme will see a £100 pre-paid card given to every adult here to be used in shops and hospitality establishments throughout Northern Ireland.

People are set to receive the cards in early September when an online portal opens for applications.

The application process for the card will involve verifying people’s identity using the electoral register, which is currently being updated through a canvass.

The process for updating the register takes place every 10 years.

While the majority of people will remain on the current electoral register until it is wiped later in the year, some people are not on the roll – and therefore risk missing out on the voucher scheme unless they register by next Tuesday.

The Electoral Office said the high street voucher scheme will use September’s electoral roll as part of the process for verifying people and preventing fraud.

They added the deadline for registering on the roll as part of the September database will be August 10.

“If you have applied to register from 1 July 2021 you do not need to re-apply in connection with the High Street Voucher Scheme,” the Electoral Office wrote on their website.

“The scheme will have its own application process and the Electoral Register as at 1 September will be purchased by the Department for the Economy for the detection of fraud in accordance with Regulation 111 of the Representation of the People (NI) Regulations 2008.

“The deadline for applying to be added to the 1 September Register is 10 August.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Finance Minister Conor Murphy had caused confusion when he encouraged people to register on the electoral roll, claiming only one in three across Northern Ireland had done so.

“If only 30% of people are accessing the high street voucher scheme, it's not going to have the economic stimulant affect that the executive wants it to have, so I would encourage people to get themselves registered,” he told the BBC.

"Primarily because it's important for people to vote, but certainly in terms of the economic stimulus that the executive envisaged the high street voucher scheme having, that would severely undermine it if we don't see a significant uptake in electoral registration."

However, the Electoral Office has since clarified the current register was not wiped on July 1, and there are currently 1.3m people in Northern Ireland still registered in their database.

They said since the announcement of the high street voucher scheme last Thursday, around 145,000 further people have registered on the electoral register up to Monday this week.

A spokesperson for the Department for the Economy said: “The Minister would encourage people not on the current Electoral Register to sign up as soon as possible as it is the quickest and easiest way to check an applicant’s details and to get registered to receive their pre-paid card.

"If you are on the current electoral register your identity can still be checked. Whilst other government databases will be used by the High Street Scheme to check personal details, these checks will only take place after the electoral register check has been carried out.”

The Department of Finance has been contacted.