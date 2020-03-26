Watch: Belfast Covid-19 response team urges public to see empty streets as 'love in action'

A powerful video circulating on social media is encouraging the public to recognise desolate streets across Northern Ireland as "love in action".

The video was made by the Upper Springfield Covid-19 community response team, which was set up in an attempt to facilitate a community response to the coronavirus crisis.

It shows scenes of deserted locations in Belfast including the Falls Road and Bank Square in the city centre, as well as an empty Translink bus.

‪West Belfast community worker Tommy Holland narrates the video.

He says that rather than being disturbed by the apocalyptic scenes, the community should instead be optimistic as this is a "remarkable act of global solidarity".

"When you go out and see the empty streets, the empty football fields, the empty GAA pitches, even the empty children's play parks, don't say to yourself, 'It looks like the end of the world'," he says.

"What you are seeing is love in action. What you are seeing in those empty spaces is how much we do care for each other.

Aerial images showing Belfast City Centre on day three of lockdown amid the spread of Coronaviru on March 26th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

"We care for our grandparents, our parents, our brothers and sisters, for all those with underlying health problems. We care for people we will never meet.

"People will lose jobs over this. People will lose businesses and some will also lose their lives.

"This is all the more reason to just take a moment when you're out on your walk or on your way to the shops or just watching the news to look into the emptiness and marvel at all of that love. Let it fill you and let it sustain you.

"It isn't the end of the world - it is the most remarkable act of global solidarity we may ever witness in our lifetime.

"So stay safe folks, stay at home and may God bless you all."

The video, which has been viewed over 40,000 times, closes with text which reads: "under the shelter of each other, people survive."

First Minister Arlene Foster has said Prime Minister’s restrictions on life should be followed to save lives.

People must remain at home except for shopping for basic necessities, exercise, any medical need and travelling to and from essential work, Boris Johnson said.

Arlene Foster said: “We need to follow this advice to save lives and protect our hospitals.

“People should stay in unless it’s essential to go out. It won’t be easy but it’s for the best.”

The Upper Springfield Covid-19 community response team were praised for encouraging people to stay at home with their video.

"You are saving my life. I'm immunosuppressed. God bless all who stay at home," wrote one Facebook user.

Another said, "Well delivered and an important message to all, stay strong, stay together and we will overcome."