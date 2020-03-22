Watch: Belfast NHS staff given flowers and round of applause at Tesco during coronavirus crisis

NHS healthcare workers in Belfast received a round of applause and flowers from staff at Tesco in a tribute to their work during the coronavirus outbreak.

A heart-warming video shared widely on social media showed staff handing out bouquets as healthcare workers visited the Knocknagoney store after a shift on the frontline against coronavirus.

Tesco said staff at stores across the UK had independently decided to make the gesture as part of the NHS hour the giant supermarket has introduced.

The new measure, introduced after some workers found shelves emptied by stockpiling, allows healthcare workers to arrive one hour before the usual store opening times every Sunday to buy supplies.

Workers in Belfast were greeted with a warm reception at the Tesco Extra on Knocknagoney Road, in a gesture repeated in the supermarket giant's stores across the UK.

The video of Tesco Knocknagoney staff distributing bouquets was viewed thousands of times on social media after being filmed by store worker Michaela Osborne, who posted it to Facebook with the caption: "Showing our appreciation for our amazing NHS staff."

As the NHS staff entered the store, a message over the PA welcomed them: "On behalf of everybody here, we at Tesco would like to say a massive thank-you for all your amazing and continued support during these hard times."

Among those who shared the video was Belfast community worker Rob McAdam, who said: "People are just beautiful."