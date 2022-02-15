Watch: Belfast shoppers split over masks as rules replaced with guidance

Relaxations embraced by the young, but older people remain on guard

On the streets of Belfast on Tuesday, many shoppers maintained they would stick to wearing their masks in public, despite the lifting of Covid regulations.

The general consensus appeared to be ‘each to their own’ after Health Minister Robin officially scrapped the restrictions.

The rules have been replaced by guidance that places a particular emphasis on the importance of wearing masks in enclosed public spaces to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“I just think if it’s going to stop the spread, even if it’s not as bad now... the less it spreads, the better, so I’m still going to wear [a mask],” said Hannah Taylor (23), from Bangor.

“I honestly don’t mind what other people do. If they don’t want to wear it, that’s up to them.

“At the start, I would’ve been a bit like, ‘Why are you not wearing your mask?’ Now, as long as I’m doing it, I don’t mind what other people do.”

On the other hand, Stephanie Crilly and Minnie Brown, from Ballymena, were glad to see the back of face coverings.

“Personally, I don’t think masks are hygienic. You find them lying around the streets all the time,” said Stephanie (32).

“I just don’t think people are using them correctly. I think it’s much better that now it’s everyone’s own preference.”

The pair also stressed that they would be adhering to social distancing, which they feel is more important in controlling the spread of the virus.

Englishman John Addy (59), the assistant director of the Open University in Ireland, joked that while he was “not a pessimist normally”, he would be wearing a mask because it “is a socially responsible and caring thing to do”.

“I don’t think this pandemic is over yet. We don’t know what’s coming around the corner. I also quite like not getting colds, which I haven’t done in recent years, so for the time being I’m going to carry on,” he added.

Echoing his sentiments, John Murray (62), from north Belfast, said he would “definitely” keep wearing a mask after recovering from Covid last Friday, following 14 days of positive tests.

He explained: “At the end of the day, you’re protecting yourself and protecting others from you if you’ve got the infection.

“It’s all very well taking away restrictions, but after working in the health service for over 40 years, it’s about what happens next. At the minute, the present version [of the virus] is not killing too many people, but who knows what’s round the corner. I’m happy enough as long as I’m wearing my mask.”

City centre shop owners said that many customers, particularly elderly people, were continuing to wear masks inside. “Many older customers still do wear masks, but we haven’t really been wearing ours and we leave it up to the customer,” explained William Ferris, manager of McNeilly’s Jewellers.

Noting that many people glasses steamed up while indoors, he added: “It’s good to see people without them because people feel uncomfortable or can’t feel at ease with them on.”

Aaron Chism, owner of the clothing store Fuzz Vintage, said many people he knew had grown tired of masks.

“I’d say maybe 50% or 60% still wear them. I suppose people are vaccinated and things are going back to normal, so why not [abandon them entirely]?

“From the start, there’s always doubts about stuff like that. I’m fully vaccinated, but with masks, after hearing about government parties and stuff like that going on, if they’re not doing it, why should we?”