Watch: Ethel Sinclair toasts beating coronavirus and her 100th birthday with family visit at Belfast nursing home

Belfast nursing home resident Ethel Sinclair celebrated her 100th birthday yesterday with 20 minutes of pure joy as she was allowed to see her family for the first time in two months.

And the occasion was all the more special for Ethel as she had tested positive for Covid-19 in early April.

Her family were allowed to gather in the car park at Bradley Manor nursing home and given the good weather, staff at the home were able to wheel Ethel, who has lived around the Crumlin Road area all her life, outside for the first time since overcoming her illness.

Ethel Sinclair celebrates her 100th birthday at Bradley Manor Nursing Home with manager Dawn Foreman

Granddaughter Ashleigh Fox said the day turned out to be "a lovely celebration".

"The staff had decorated the outside of the home and arranged for a singer to come along and perform which was lovely for her," she said.

Ethel’s granddaughter Ashleigh Fox, husband Emmet and great granddaughter Georgia

"It was brilliant to see her looking so well. She was in great form.

"We managed to spend 20 minutes talking to her and enjoying the moment.

"She's delighted at all the attention she's been getting, and with the champagne and cake which lifted her spirits even more.

Ethel’s son Samuel

"It was a real boost for her as we didn't think we'd be able to mark her birthday at all." Ashleigh added: "She got over 100 cards, which she was thrilled with, and we're hoping it's not too long before we can see her again."