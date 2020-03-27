Watch: Mother and son play bagpipes at Spelga Dam in NHS tribute

A mother and son from Rathfriland have challenged bagpipers around the world to participate in a challenge to uplift moods during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nicola O'Neill and her son Brady Annett (16) played Amazing Grace on their bagpipes at the Spelga Dam at the Mourne Mountains in Co Down on Friday morning.

They dedicated it to anyone affected by the coronavirus and to the NHS staff.

They challenged bagpipers around the world to do the same.

"I'd like to make it clear we did this in a very remote isolated place keeping our social distance," she said, writing on Facebook.

She asked other bagpipers to play a tune of their choice outside at 1pm every day and video it to share online.

"It’s a bit of fun and it‘s a scientific fact that music makes people happy. The goal is to see how many people and in how many countries we can all get playing at 1 o’clock local time.

"Whether your just learning the practice chanter or you have mastered the pipes post a video and share the music," she said.