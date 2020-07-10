Watch: Play parks reopen as normality begins to return in Northern Ireland

Play parks across Northern Ireland have reopened as the Executive continues to relax coronavirus restrictions.

Families were able to bring their children to parks after months of being stuck inside during lockdown.

It comes after the NI Executive agreed a raft of relaxations to the restrictions on Thursday.

Parents, speaking at Antrim Lough Shore Play Park, told the Belfast Telegraph that is was good to see a bit of normality returning to their every day lives.

Gillian Montgomery said: "I think that it is a great idea now that its all open. Hopefully it is all safe for everybody but we have to be cautious.

"My little girl was very excited to come today, even though it is raining, we are still here."

"It is always going to be a worry for everybody but at the same time, if we don't get out, I think socially the children will not benefit from it."

She added: "If we are all careful and wash your hands and keep our distance it will be fine, but I know that is hard with children.

Adam Cornish, who was at the park with his three boys, said: "It is fantastic, it is just nice to be out and finally get the chance to come out and visit a park.

"We are in a situation now where it is time to get back to reality and it gives the opportunity to come out and play ."

Yasmin Thomson said: "I have been stuck in the house and going to work, that is it. I have got hand gel, I always carry hand gel with me but I thought the parks would have been clean before they reopened."