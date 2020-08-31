Watch: Translink launches probe and apologises as footage emerges of woman's 'packed' Dublin to Belfast train trip

A woman has said she was "sick" with anxiety after travelling on a busy train between Dublin and Belfast last week.

Elizabeth Byrne said she feels compelled to self-isolate for two weeks after travelling on the "packed" train where she could see no signs of social-distancing.

Translink apologised to Ms Byrne saying the situation was "not appropriate" during the pandemic and has begun an investigation.

Ms Byrne said she arrived in Connolly Station in Dublin on Saturday morning to board the train back to Belfast at 11.20am. After purchasing a ticket, Ms Byrne said she noticed the usual Enterprise train wasn't running and instead, two smaller trains were in place.

After noticing the train was extremely busy and an absence of signage to create distance between passengers, she placed her coat and belongings on the seat beside her.

"More and more people were getting on," she told BBC Radio Ulster's Nolan programme.

"It became very clear that it wasn't going to be possible for everyone to have a seat if everyone kept their coat and belongings beside them. I was really concerned because there were large groups of people getting on. I began to think, hold on, this is not good."

A video that has emerged of the incident shows groups of people without masks on the train surrounding Ms Byrne.

A large group of young women got on the train and asked to sit beside her, Ms Byrne said - adding that she told them she was concerned about social distancing.

"There were people standing and sitting in the entry way behind me. These girls very quickly dropped their masks and were chatting. Once the train started, all I could feel was anxiety rising. You're a bit trapped at that point."

A Translink spokesperson said: "We have managed public transport services safely during Covid19 and continue to do so, however these were exceptional circumstances on Saturday, with a power failure leading to operational difficulties, and an additional train was provided on the 11.20 from Dublin.

"We accept that communication was not adequate regarding this.

“We are carrying out an investigation to ensure we learn from instances like this and are also reviewing our boarding and communications arrangements for passengers with our colleagues in Irish Rail.

“Where services are busy, we do recommend that passengers allow additional time for their journey as it may be necessary to wait for the next train.

In a statement to the Nolan programme, Translink said a power failure meant the normal Enterprise train could not run.

"A relief train was operating between Dublin and Dundalk, however the majority of passengers chose to remain on the first train."

Ms Byrne said she did not see staff moving through the train and more passengers also boarded at Dundalk.

"There was absolutely no way they didn't know how packed the train was. We were on top of each other - if there was even one person [with the virus] there's absolutely no way we weren't exposed."