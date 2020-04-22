Watch: Young Northern Ireland Opera artists show appreciation for NHS heroes

The young artists of Northern Ireland Opera have shown their appreciation for NHS workers by recording an exclusive performance from their homes.

In order to show their “gratitude and profound admiration,” a unique performance of the Mozart classic ‘Soave sia il vento’ was recorded by singers Zoë Jackson, Rebecca Murphy, David Lee, David Corr and pianist Frasier Hickland.

The performances were all recorded separately - from Magherafelt, Belfast, Moira and Dublin - and mixed together by the NI Opera team to be shared online this evening.

All but one of the artists are from Northern Ireland and are starting their professional careers in opera.

Soprano Zoë Jackson (23) from Moira told the Belfast Telegraph: “The reason we were so keen to be involved because for us as musicians this is just our way of saying thank you to the NHS and all the key workers trying to keep people safe at this time.

“We chose this piece as the lyrics translate as ‘gentle be the breeze, calm be the waves.’

“For so many of those key workers it’s such a difficult time and they’re maybe away from their families.

Zoe Jackson

“We thought that these lyrics would bring them some comfort, so we’re extending that hope and good wishes.”

As freelance musicians, the group face uncertainty in their own work with lockdown causing numerous cancellations.

“For us, the lovely thing though is to see how much comfort music is bringing to people at this time," she said.

“There’s a chance this just might brighten someone’s day when they’re going into work and having to face hard times.”

For further information on NI Opera, visit https://www.niopera.com/our-work/nio-studio/