'We just never expected it to escalate to what we have seen': Health Minister Robin Swann reflects on the last 12 months

Saturday marks one year since Northern Ireland's first case of Covid-19 was announced. In the first of a week-long series of reports, Ralph Hewitt speaks to Health Minister Robin Swann about 12 months which have changed our lives

Health Minister Robin Swann

Ralph Hewitt Mon 22 Feb 2021 at 07:19