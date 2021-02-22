'We just never expected it to escalate to what we have seen': Health Minister Robin Swann reflects on the last 12 months
Saturday marks one year since Northern Ireland's first case of Covid-19 was announced. In the first of a week-long series of reports, Ralph Hewitt speaks to Health Minister Robin Swann about 12 months which have changed our lives
Ralph Hewitt
Health Minister Robin Swann will never forget the additional mortuaries that were put in place in preparation for the potential destruction Covid-19 could have brought to Northern Ireland in the early days of the pandemic.