We must take Indian variant seriously, NI expert warns

Surge here is possible warns top virologist as Hancock confident ‘vaccines will work well’

A surge of the more virulent Indian variant of Covid-19 is possible in Northern Ireland, and it’s emergence has to be taken seriously, a leading virologist has warned.

Cases of the variant, which is known to spread more easily than other types, more than doubled to over 1,300 across the United Kingdom in a week, with clusters identified in areas of the north west of England.

Twelve people have tested positive with the variant in Northern Ireland, the Public Health Agency (PHA) reported on Friday but no details of any further cases were revealed over the weekend.

No deaths from the coronavirus were reported in the 48 hours previous to yesterday afternoon, while 109 people tested positive.

The Department of Health issued an update via social media yesterday after technical difficulties prevented the posting of the Covid dashboard on Saturday. The Department said this was not linked to the cyber attack on the Republic’s Health Service Executive, which did not publish its numbers on Saturday due to the criminal hack.

Since the start of the pandemic, 2,149 coronavirus-linked deaths have been reported here by health officials, while 1,548,336 vaccines have been administered.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said yesterday that new evidence from Oxford University gives a “high degree of confidence” vaccines being used currently do work well combating the Indian variant.

“That means that we can stay on course with our strategy of using the vaccine to deal with the pandemic and opening up cautiously but we do need to be very vigilant to the spread of the disease,” he said.

He told the BBC that people must get jabbed to prevent the new strain spreading “like wildfire”.

Some health experts have warned that the loosening of restrictions today in England, Wales and Scotland could lead to a surge of cases due to the new variant.

But Mr Hancock said it is “appropriate” to push on with the major easing of restrictions in England today despite concerns from scientists that the variant could be 50% more transmissible than the Kent strain.

Virologist Connor Bamford, of Queen’s University, Belfast, warned that the public has to take it seriously, but does not believe the Executive is moving too fast with its opening up plan.

“It’s here and might begin to spread because we know that it is more transmissible,” said Dr Bamford. “We do have to take it really seriously.”

The key, said the virologist, is increasing the number of people who are fully vaccinated, and that means right now ramping up jabs for those over 40.

On easing restrictions, Mr Bamford does not believe the Government is moving too fast, but added that it is crucial to keep a close eye on its spread, to keep testing and testing.

“We do not want to make it worse, (and have to) be cautious and be able to respond.” Dr Bamford said, adding it is not known for definite yet whether the variant is more resistant to vaccines.

According to the Public Health England (PHE), there is no firm evidence “to show this variant has any greater impact on severity of disease or evades the vaccine.”

“But the speed of growth is concerning and the Government is considering additional action if necessary, including how to best utilise the vaccine roll-out to best protect the most vulnerable in the context of the current epidemiology,” the PHE said.

A Surge Rapid Response Team is present in Bolton, which has seen a high number of cases.This includes 100 nurses, public health advisers and environmental health officers.

On Saturday, the British Medical Association (BMA) said it had serious concerns about the decision to continue with the easing of lockdown restrictions.

“It is a real worry that when further measures lift on May 17, the majority of younger people, who are often highly socially mobile and could therefore be most at risk of a more infectious strain, are not yet vaccinated,” said the BMA’s Dr Richard Jarvis.

He warned that “an even faster increase can be expected if measures are relaxed” in areas where the Indian variant is already spreading.

The Government’s advisory panel warned that if the variant was 40-50% more transmissible than the current dominant type, the easing of restrictions would likely “lead to a substantial resurgence of hospitalisations, “ according to the BBC.