'Wedding party' surprises Bangor nurse Jennifer Carson on big day

Regina Pendleton and Mairead Wilson play the bagpipes to staff of Fruithill Nursing home in Belfast

Jennifer Carson celebrates what would have been her wedding day with co-workers at Richmond Nursing Home

It wasn't how Jennifer Carson imagined her wedding day would look.

The Co Down nurse's big day was cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak - but yesterday she was surprised by her colleagues who threw her a special party on what was supposed to be her wedding day.

Jennifer (29), who works at Richmond Nursing Home in Cultra, was delighted when her colleagues threw the impromptu wedding party yesterday.

The Bangor woman was due to get married to her fiance Stephen Turnbull (38) at Belfast City Hall before flying out to Portugal but the plans were ruined after the spread of Covid-19.

Instead, Jennifer spent the day caring for the residents and spending time with her team without a single complaint that it was meant to be her wedding day.

The usual mid-morning scones were transformed into a glamorous affair including non-alcoholic bubbles and even a chance to catch the bouquet.

"It was really lovely and a really nice surprise," Jennifer told the Belfast Telegraph. "The residents were involved as well and it really brightened up their day.

"They made toilet paper wedding veils to add to it and we threw the bouquet as well.

"The bouquet was actually already in the home as there's lots of flowers in the home already."

Despite her disappointment over the cancelled wedding, Jennifer just hopes that everyone gets through the coronavirus pandemic safely.

Manager of Richmond Nursing Home, Simon Bryans, added: "Our staff are doing such an amazing job caring for the residents and keeping their spirits high at a time when we unfortunately cannot have visitors.

"This was just a small gesture but it really lifted the mood today for residents and staff. Jennifer is an exceptional nurse and we are so pleased we could celebrate with her on what should have been her wedding day."

Although the celebrations were not the day Jennifer had planned, they certainly added a bit of joy and excitement to both the residents and staff at this difficult time.

Meanwhile, Regina Pendleton and Mairead Wilson played the bagpipes to staff of the Fruithill Nursing Home in Belfast.

The pair have visited nursing homes during the lockdown playing music which is part of a programme developed for people suffering from dementia.