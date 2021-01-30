We're making great strides, says Robin Swann as 220,000 Covid-19 jabs administered

Health Minister tells of delight at 'strong start' to vaccination rollout

Health Minister, Robin Swann at a press conference in Parliament Buildings, Stormont. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Health Minister Robin Swann has said the vaccination programme is making "great strides" after revealing more than 220,000 jabs have been given to people.

The latest figures show 196,131 first doses and 24,070 second doses.

Yesterday the Department of Health confirmed a further 22 local people had died after testing positive for Covid-19.

It also confirmed another 669 positive cases of the virus. There are 745 patients with the virus in hospital - 67 in intensive care.

As the vaccination process continues, health officials said mobile teams have administered first doses in all local care homes, and second doses to over 80% of them.

Some 83% of the over-80s group have received their jabs, and work has started to vaccinate 70 to 79-year-olds through the GP programme.

Online booking opened on Wednesday night for 65 to 69-year-olds to book appointments. In the first 30 hours, 39,825 people had booked their jabs via the system.

Health officials said "intensive work has been undertaken" to address what they described as "teething problems" with the online system linked to high levels of demand.

They also confirmed a "further significant consignment" of the AstraZeneca vaccine was due here next week.

It came as a large-scale UK trial for a new vaccine, Novovax, indicated it to be 89.3% effective against the virus.

It is expected to be available across the UK in the second half of this year if approved for use by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.

The UK has ordered 60m doses of the vaccine, which will be manufactured in Stockton-on-Tees in the north-east of England.

Nearly 500 local participants were recruited for the Novovax trial.

The programme was led here by researchers from Queen's University and the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.

Mr Swann said: "I want to thank everyone working on the vaccination programme right across Northern Ireland.

"This is a massive logistical exercise and I am very encouraged by the strong start we have made.

"It should be remembered that the first Covid-19 vaccine approval was only announced last month, with the second approval coming some four weeks later.

"We have made great strides forward since then.

"There will inevitably be frustrations along the way. We will get to everyone - we are getting to thousands more each day."

Health officials plan to offer everyone over 65 a vaccine by the end of next month.

People who are clinically extremely vulnerable to Covid-19 are also a priority for February.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland's Chief Medical Officer has said he is content to wait for his turn to receive the jab.

Neither Dr Michael McBride nor Mr Swann have received the jab. However, the chief executives of the health trusts have.

Dr McBride said: "I will be delighted to get the vaccine because I know it is a safe vaccine, it is an effective vaccine, and I would encourage everyone else to get the vaccine."

Yesterday new figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency revealed that another 150 deaths involving Covid-19 took place in the week to January 22.

It was the second-highest weekly toll since the pandemic began.

January 17 saw the highest number of related deaths occurring in any one day since the start of the pandemic (34).

The total number of Covid-19-related deaths that occurred up to January 22 has now reached 2,355.