We're on the same page, it's how media portray it: Foster denies DUP 'mixed messages' over Sammy Wilson claims

First Minister Arlene Foster has denied claims her party is sending out mixed messages over Covid-19 restrictions.

She instead blamed the media, saying she could not be responsible for how statements were portrayed.

The DUP leader was speaking after party stalwart and MP Sammy Wilson claimed she had blocked Health Minister Robin Swann during an Executive meeting when he wanted to bring in tighter restrictions.

The remarks sparked a backlash among Executive ministers. Robin Swann rejected the claims as "ill-informed and bogus".

"Our public health messaging is too important to play games with," he said.

When questioned why she would argue against tighter restrictions being brought in last week, only to agree to such restrictions yesterday, Mrs Foster said it was down to the most recent Covid data. Over the weekend over 400 cases were reported.

"The actions that have been taken ... those restrictions which will come into force at 6pm, are based on the data that was presented to us yesterday," she said.

"The decisions we took last week were based on the evidence that was presented last week. This is a movable feast as we all know. I think people should be reassured we act on the evidence presented to us and that's how we move forward."

The DUP leader said the idea of her party sending out mixed messages was a "clear nonsense", and Sammy Wilson does not "speak from the sidelines" on any issue when asked about his comments on Brexit which contradicted her own.

Mr Wilson came out to say the DUP would continue to fight against the withdrawal deal just two days after Arlene Foster told Sky News she would have to "reluctantly" accept it. It led to embarrassment for the party leader as the government then announced its intention to breach the withdrawal agreement.

"The messaging is not different," Ms Foster added saying she had the full support of her party.

"I think people look for differences in intonation and tone between different members of the DUP and that's just the way the media view the DUP. They shouldn't view it in that way, of course, but there is nothing I can do in relation to that.

"We are in a democratic party and I welcome that. It is important we hear voices from right across the party and it would be very wrong if people were not able to give their views and I take that on board."

Meanwhile Mrs Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill have raised the prospect of Northern Ireland having to re-enter a period of full coronavirus lockdown.

First Minister Arlene Foster said a two-week period of lockdown to try to halt the spread of the virus - a so-called circuit breaker - could not be ruled out.

Mrs Foster urged the public to work together so such a move could be avoided.

Ms O'Neill added: "I think the notion of a potential circuit breaker has to be something that we absolutely have in the mix," she said.

"We have always said we will step forward and step back according to the virus spread, so initiatives such as that is certainly something that we would have to consider."

Ms O'Neill said ministers would also be considering whether to introduce early closing time for pubs.