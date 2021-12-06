Western Trust aims to reduce number of critical care beds required

Western Trust officials are optimistic they can reduce the number of intensive care beds they require

Health bosses are planning to reduce the number of critical care beds available in the Western Trust by the end of this week.

While chief executive of the Western Trust, Neil Guckian, said the health service in Northern Ireland is “entering into a very difficult period”, it has emerged officials are optimistic they can reduce the number of intensive care beds they require.

A total of 29 inpatients in the Western Trust had Covid-19 on Monday, with six of the 13 critical care patients across Altnagelvin and the South West Acute hospitals infected with the virus.

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday afternoon, assistant director of acute services Mark Gillespie said: “Over recent days, critical care has de-escalated across the region and indeed in both our hospitals,”

“South West Acute Hospital are back to their baseline and Altnagelvin has decreased from 13 beds, which our surge level 2A, to 11 beds which is surge level one, with a plan to reduce further by the end of this week.”