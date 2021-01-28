We've raised ten Covid breaches over republican funerals and 'shows of strength' with PSNI chief constable, says Foster

First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill pictured at the Executive news conference at the ‘Hill of the O'Neill’ venue in Dungannon, Co Tyrone. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

First Minister Arlene Foster has said she has raised concerns over Covid breaches at ten republican funerals and "shows of strength" with the Policing Board and PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne.

Mrs Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill were questioned over the issue at a press conference in Dungannon on Thursday.

It comes after a further 13 deaths and 592 cases were reported by the Department of Health, with 768 Covid patients in hospitals and 67 in intensive care.

Arlene Foster also revealed that the R number of the virus has fallen to between 0.65 and 0.8, but hospitals are still facing "incredible pressures" and the number of Covid patients in intensive care was at its highest-ever level this week.

The First and Deputy First Minister were asked about the controversy surrounding the funeral of IRA man Eamonn McCourt in Londonderry earlier this week, where large crowds gathered as part of the cortege. Police said was "likely" to be in breach of Covid regulations.

The DUP leader said she, alongside the party's Policing Board representative Mervyn Storey, met with Simon Byrne over the funeral and other issues on Thursday morning.

"We wanted to raise various issues - we've raised around ten breaches now through the Policing Board in terms of Covid and either republican funerals or shows of strength and we haven't really had much back from either the Policing Board or the chief constable, so we are looking for clarity in relation to that," she said.

"This goes to the very heart of credibility, you cannot have a select group of people who are above the law or not being treated the same as everyone else, and I want everyone to be treated the same in terms of Covid restrictions.

"I think it is not helpful at all in terms of messaging if you have these people who appear to have these funerals without fear or favour."

Mrs Foster added she has not been able to attend many funerals due to the pandemic, the latest being on Sunday.

"The law should apply equally to everyone and that's what I said to the chief constable today... there is anger in the unionist community at the moment and I think it is important that we talk to him about that and ask him what he's going to do about it," she added.

Michelle O'Neill said it is important to note that, when speaking about a funeral, you are speaking about a family's loss of a loved one.

"In terms of the funeral [of Eamonn McCourt], Sinn Fein was not involved in the organising of the funeral and we held our own online celebration of his life as mark of respect," she said.

"The PSNI have a job to do, everyone should follow the public health advice, and they should get on with doing their job. It's important that we let the PSNI do their job."