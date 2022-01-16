What should you do if you’re still testing positive for Covid after 10 days?

Most people still testing positive on lateral flow tests after 10 days of isolation won’t be infectious and should be safe to leave the house, a virologist at Queen’s University has said.

Of those testing positive on day 10 or beyond, around 5% are believed to still be infectious — but according to Dr Connor Bamford, the young, fit, healthy and triple vaccinated are unlikely to be a risk to others.

If someone’s symptoms have resolved and their lateral flow test is still showing positive on day 10, it is unlikely they are infected either.

However Dr Bamford said that anyone still showing symptoms, unvaccinated or working in a frontline or public-facing job should err on the side of caution and consider extending their period of isolation to 14 days.

As part of the Northern Ireland Executive’s efforts to reduce the transmission of the Omicron variant, the public has been encouraged to take an LFT, otherwise known as a rapid antigen test, before leaving home.

New rules around those who test positive for the virus has seen the isolation period cut from 10 days to seven — but only if you test negative on days six and seven using a LFT.

Symptoms: A teenage girl takes a lateral flow test. Credit: Andrew Aitchison/In Pictures via Getty Images

Fully vaccinated close contacts must also test themselves every day during that period.

But some people are finding they are still testing positive on LFTs after 10 days of isolation and are unsure what to do.

Dr Bamford said: “There are so many people using LFTs at the moment and there is so much of the virus out there, that we are seeing these cases of people still testing positive after 10 days.

“We don’t have the best evidence to show us how many people are still infectious.

“With new variants and vaccines, the picture keeps changing.

“But we do have a modelling that has been released which is driving these changes and which shows that 5% of people are still infectious at day 10.

“Whether or not you are infectious is based on circumstances really.

“If you are young and healthy, have had three vaccinations or have been previously infected and this is a new infection, you should be okay.

“Another good sign is if you are feeling better, your immune system has kicked in and the symptoms have gone, it is unlikely you are infectious.”

Dr Bamford said the most worrying time was before symptoms had started or in the early days of the illness, so lateral flow tests were crucial in the fight to stop the virus’ spread.

He said people should be carrying out lateral flow tests regularly, pointing out that no matter how faint the T-line, it was an indicator of a positive test.

And he said extra measures, such as face masks and social distancing, should be enough to ‘buffer’ the still-infectious five percent. “By day five or seven, chances are you are still infected but most people by day 10 who are still testing positive should be okay and no longer infectious,” he said.

“But if you want to be 100% sure, if you’re going back into a high-risk environment where there may be more consequences of being infectious, then take the two weeks.

“It really boils down to your own situation.”