'When I wrote it, I could never have predicted the circumstances today' - Author re-publishes mystery disease tale

Bangor author Colin Bateman has teamed up with Open House Festival to re-publish his children's book Titanic 2020 - a story which has a particular relevance not only to the year, but to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Originally published in 2007, the award-winning futuristic adventure set in 2020 follows Belfast boy Jimmy Armstrong who stows away on the new and definitely unsinkable Titanic. As the ship sets sail, a mysterious, incurable disease begins to spread across the globe, causing panic.

There's an obvious sense of foreshadowing, but Colin, who made his name with novels like Divorcing Jack and Empire State before moving on to screenwriting, including recent biopic of motor industry entrepreneur John De Lorean, Driven, insists he didn't have a crystal ball.

"Back when I wrote it, I could never have predicted the circumstances we find ourselves in today," he said.

Titanic 2020 is available now on Kindle. The sequel, Cannibal City, will be released soon.